Costume stylist and designer Shiona Turini collaborates with Barbie for a diverse fashion campaign in honor of Black History Month

Shiona Turini is known for working with some of the biggest stars and for being part of some of the most important movies when it comes to costume design. Now she had collaborated with Barbie to leave her mark during Black History Month.

Shiona, who is known for working with great stars like Beyoncé, Solange, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe and many others, used her talent while joining with Style Barbie to design some amazing doll looks like 2020 officially marks 40 years since the first Black Barbie was launched.

According to Persons, the four-part campaign features a variety of dolls that celebrate diversity while wearing the super elegant look. There is a doll in a wheelchair, another afro rocking doll, while another doll rocks a head full of braids. With more than 20 looks, Shiona says the campaign is based on the idea of ​​"community and brotherhood."

There is a totally black collection, where Shiona says she was inspired by the black activists of the story. The next collection is a monochromatic collection, where there is a green printed background that helps make doll clothes stand out.

The completely red collection was inspired by the first Black Barbie, which was launched in 1980, and the final collection was inspired by the clothes of the 2019 movie "Queen & Slim,quot;, designed by Shiona.

She turned to social networks to express her enthusiasm for the collection and said: “I grew up obsessed with @barbie and, although it was one of my first fashion icons, I clearly remember that I looked on the shelves for a doll that looked like me and It was empty. -He delivered. The first black Barbie was introduced in 1980, with a bright red dress with an afro peak in her hair. Here it is, on your personalized throne, surrounded by friends created and designed by me. I hope other young children and adult Barbie lovers are as excited to be reflected in these dolls as I am. ”

Check out the four collections. here.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94