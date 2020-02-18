Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTML08e7841f9105166a60cb9d1a053bc4aa11% %MINIFYHTML08e7841f9105166a60cb9d1a053bc4aa12%

The number of deaths in the central Chinese province of Hubei from an outbreak of coronavirus had increased by 132 to 1,921 on Tuesday, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

There were another 1,693 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, bringing the total in the province to 61,682.

%MINIFYHTML08e7841f9105166a60cb9d1a053bc4aa13% %MINIFYHTML08e7841f9105166a60cb9d1a053bc4aa14%

Nationally, the death toll from the epidemic reached at least 2,000, including 1,868 confirmed cases on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of infections across the country reached 74,357.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML08e7841f9105166a60cb9d1a053bc4aa15% %MINIFYHTML08e7841f9105166a60cb9d1a053bc4aa16%

The latest development occurs when Russia announced that it will suspend entry to Chinese citizens from February 20.

Meanwhile, United Nations General secretary Antonio Guterres He said the outbreak of COVID-19, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, is still not out of control, but it has become a "very dangerous situation."

Here are all the latest updates:

Wednesday, February 19

Ukraine plans to evacuate citizens of China

Ukraine is preparing to send a plane to evacuate about 49 of its citizens, as well as up to 25 foreign citizens of China, said Health Minister Zoriana Skalteska.

Any evacuated foreigner will be monitored in Ukraine, he said.

It is not clear when the plane will depart, but Skalteska said he was "almost ready."

Russia will suspend the entry of Chinese citizens from Thursday

Russia will suspend the entry of Chinese citizens to its territory starting Thursday, Russian authorities in charge of preventing coronavirus said in a statement.

The suspension will be for Chinese citizens entering Russia for work, private, educational and tourist reasons.

The suspension will be temporary, according to the statement.

The EU envoy in China says the economic impact of the outbreak is "manageable,quot;

The Chinese ambassador to the center of the European Union, Brussels, said the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak would be "limited, short-term and manageable,quot; and that Beijing had enough resources to intervene if necessary.

"With deferred commercial activity and reduced demand for services, there is a certain impact on the Chinese economy, but it is limited, short-term and manageable," Zhang Ming said in a briefing in Brussels.

WHO reports 92 cases of person-to-person transmission outside of China

There have been 92 cases of spread of coronavirus from person to person in 12 countries outside of China, but the World Health Organization (WHO) does not have the data to make comparisons with China, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He added that WHO had not seen a sustained local transmission, except in specific cases, such as the Diamond Princess cruise ship in quarantine in Japan.

Social networks show support for Chinese nurses

Chinese social media users have been showing their support to mostly female nurses whose faces have been online in recent days.

Many of the women have deep lines on their faces from where surgical masks have stuck in their skin. According to reports, some hospital staff members in Wuhan have been using adult diapers to save time normally spent on bathroom breaks.

Approximately 500 will leave the ship in Japan's quarantine on Wednesday: official

Some 500 passengers will leave the Diamond Princess cruise ship in quarantine in front of Japan on Wednesday after negative for the new coronavirus that has infected hundreds on board, a health ministry official said.

"The number (which will depart on Wednesday) is changing, largely because it depends on the passengers (if they get off)," the official told reporters. "But it will be around 500 people."

Read the updates on Tuesday, February 18 here.