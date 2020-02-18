Coronavirus evacuees prepare to return home as they reach Travis AFB – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Samuel Roth of Wisconsin will travel to Travis Air Force Base to pick up his wife and two daughters, ages 5 and 11, on Tuesday, when he completes his 14-day quarantine.

They were among the first passengers evacuated from Wuhan, China and held at the Westwind Inn at the base.

“I want to say that the quarantine experience has been good. They have been provided a lot of food, three meals a day. They have a comfortable hotel to stay. They are allowed to go out and be in the grass and in the fenced area, "Roth said through FaceTime.

Roth shared photos of her daughters enjoying story time, toys and sports activities. He says his family has been healthy for the entire time he was at the base. Evacuees have been checked and monitored daily by medical professionals.

"My family has done everything necessary to stay healthy to avoid bringing the disease to the community," Roth said. "We have complied with everything the government has asked us and we only hope that the community we will return to will accept us and not be afraid of us."

More evacuees from China have been quarantined at the Travis Air Force Base. They are part of the group of 300 Americans evacuated by the US government. UU. From the Diamond Princess cruise ship on the coast of Japan. Fourteen travelers tested positive for the virus and were taken to a hospital in Nebraska.

They still showed no symptoms at the time of the evacuation and were allowed to board a flight to the US. UU.

"Carl had a fever and has been in this isolated shop," said Jeri Serrati-Goldman, a passenger evacuated from a cruise ship.

Jeri Seratti-Goldman's husband was one of the hospitalized patients. He is now in quarantine in Omaha.

"This is all for the next 14 days," he said.