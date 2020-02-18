Coronavirus causes "hysterical and shameful,quot; synophobia in Italy | China news

%MINIFYHTML53ae24584515681ccd3189713f19eb9e11% %MINIFYHTML53ae24584515681ccd3189713f19eb9e12%

The deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has triggered a "hysterical,quot; and "shameful synophobia,quot; wave in Italy, according to members of the Italian Chinese community and a rights group, with Italians and tourists of Chinese and Asian origin who report acts of violence, discrimination and harassment.

Incidents include assaults, calls for sexual violence, insults and boycotting companies.

"What are you doing in Italy? Go away! You're bringing us illnesses," they said to a 15-year-old Italian Chinese boy before he was beaten and kicked in the face in the northern city of Bologna on February 2. The Bologna Today newspaper reported.

Days later, in the southern city of Cagliari, a 31-year-old hospitalized Filipino man told La Nuova Sardegna, a local newspaper, that he had been attacked by a group of young people who thought he was Chinese and accused him of "bringing the virus "to Italy.

In Milan, Hongqin Zhou, whose family emigrated to the financial capital of Italy more than three decades ago, said a taxi driver refused to drive it and told him he feared he might have the coronavirus.

"The virus has become a justification for expressing prejudice and hate. It was not so bad during the SARS epidemic 17 years ago," he said, referring to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome 2002-2003, which also originated in China. .

"Of course, you would look strange, but nothing as hysterical as this time."

The new coronavirus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December, has killed more than 1,800 people and infected more than 70,000 worldwide. It has spread to more than two dozen countries, including Italy, which has three confirmed cases, but almost 99 percent of deaths and infections have been reported in mainland China.

The Italian government reacted with alarm, suspended flights to China and declared a six-month state of emergency to fight the virus. It is one of the two countries outside of China that rates the local emergency epidemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern, mainly because of the fear that the virus may spread to countries with weaker health systems.

& # 39; Atmosphere of hate & # 39;

Italians and Chinese activists say that the wrong information perpetuated by politicians and false claims in the main social networks and social networks has resulted in an "atmosphere of hate." A spokesman for the Italian Interior Ministry declined to comment.

In the central city of Florence, Monica Wang, 22, said she received a message on Instagram from an account she didn't recognize that she wanted sexual violence against the Chinese. "You Chinese are destroying the world, I hope your daughters are raped and raped again so you can learn to stay wherever you come," said the screenshot of the message Wang received on January 30.

Meanwhile, some public officials have asked students of Chinese and Asian origin to stay at home

In an incident, the director of the Santa Cecilia Conservatory of Music, a famous music school in the Italian capital, Rome, said the lessons for all "oriental students," including those from China, Korea and Japan, would be suspended due to the "Chinese epidemic." . They would only be allowed to return after a health check, he said.

The viral outbreak has also added fodder to a long-lasting anti-immigrant campaign by Italian far-right groups.

Matteo Salvini, former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the extreme right Lega Nord, called for the closure of all Italian borders on January 31, saying: "We need to stop all travel connections with China, I should have done so long ago." "

In the cities of northern Como, Brescia and Varese, the posters proclaiming: "Coronavirus? Buy Italian. It is a moral duty,quot; were placed in the windows of dozens of Chinese businesses owned by Italy in late January. The posters bore the logo of the far-right group Forza Nuova.

Paolo, a member of a 29-year-old union representing the owners of the affected stores, told Al Jazeera that fears about the virus have caused a sharp decline in trade.

"The business has gone down considerably," said the young father, who preferred to give only one name for fear of reprisals. "We are breathing an air of hostility right now. Of course, not everyone is prejudiced, but I am very worried … about the business and my family. This is my house, I love this place. My whole life is here."

Lombardy police told Al Jazeera that they were aware of the posters, but declined to comment further.

Zejian Pen, who owns a stationery store in the southern city of Salerno, where he has lived for 29 years, said he avoided being seen in his shop because he doesn't want to lose customers.

"We have had customers asking if our business is Chinese, people fear that it will somehow become infected. One customer even assured her husband that there were no Chinese in the store, so it would be safe," she told Al Jazeera. "My wife, who is Italian, continues to take care of the store. It is frustrating, it makes me feel angry and helpless."

For Zejian, who has lived in Salerno since he was four, the source of anti-Chinese sentiment is clear.

"All this extremism is happening because of what is said and shared online," he said. "People without knowledge of the subject, but with thousands of followers on social networks, say and claim facts without evidence in their publications that inevitably incite hatred. Just look at what politicians say online."

Amnesty International echoed that sentiment in a statement earlier this month.

"Scientifically incorrect information, irresponsible statements by politicians and incomprehensible local measures (taken against the spread of the virus) have led to a shameful wave of synophobia," said Gianni Ruffin, general director of Amnesty International Italy.

On February 5, Corriere Bergamo reported that Maurizio Esti, mayor of the northern city of Solto Collina, attributed the virus to what the Chinese eat. "These Chinese fucking eat everything. Bats, snakes, dogs and insects should be the only people who die in this epidemic," he wrote on Facebook.

Some observers say the media is also to blame.

TG24, a news channel operated by Sky Italy, reported on January 25 that the coronavirus could have leaked from a military laboratory in Wuhan. Although the claim was widely discredited, TG24 director Paolo Liguori continued to support the report.

"It has been eight days since I told them about the secret laboratory and we have not received evidence to prove it false," he said on February 2, in a long monologue about the origins of the coronavirus.

That claim became popular for the first time in an audio message on WhatsApp, in which a man claiming to be an Italian journalist in Wuhan said the virus had been leaked by accident from a Wuhan laboratory. It turned out later that the author of the message, an Italian businessman in China, had thought of it as a joke for his close friends, according to the newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

Separately, influencers in social networks have also spread false claims about the coronavirus, taking advantage of panic to promote products.

Giulia Calcaterra, a television star who has 750,000 followers, posted an Instagram video on January 29, blaming Chinese eating habits for the alleged epidemic. He finished the video with a promotional code for an online store that sells fitness products. "Go see people, it is important to stay healthy and fit," he said.

The increase in anti-Chinese sentiment in Italy has caused an intervention by Italian President Sergio Mattaralla.

On February 6, he made a surprise visit to the Daniele Manin School, a school in Rome attended by many Italian Chinese and where 45 percent of the students are not ethnically Italian.

"Schools are for everyone, we must all learn to be together," he said.

But Emanuele Russo, president of the Italian chapter of Amnesty, said the Italian government needed to do much more.

"Our politicians openly use racist and hateful rhetoric. The anti-racist speeches and initiatives of individual politicians are not enough to change the racism embedded in our public institutions. Fear of the spread of the virus has simply shed light on the synophobia that was already there. We need the government to adopt a formal stance against xenophobia and criminalize acts that violate human rights, "he told Al Jazeera.