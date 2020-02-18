Coronavirus case, possible second case under quarantine in Napa – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – A single confirmed case of a new coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials.

Napa County officials also said a second patient with symptoms is under investigation in the hospital. Both patients arrived at the Queen of the Valley on Monday from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

The patients had been transferred to Travis AFB from Japan, where they were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise. None of the patients are a resident of Napa County.

Among cruise passengers evacuated to Travis AFB, health officials said seven were identified as needing tests or hospitalization. Five of the seven patients were sent to local hospitals in Solano County, but due to a limited number of isolation beds in Solano County, two patients were transferred to Queen of the Valley.

"There is a minimal risk for Napa County residents due to the arrival of these two patients to the Queen of the Valley," Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said in a press release. "They are isolated and receive medical attention and undergo tests."

Dr. Amy Herold, medical director of Queen of the Valley, said the hospital is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Napa County to care for both patients.

"As a precaution, patients are being monitored in special isolation rooms that have negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposure," said Herold. "We are following established infection control protocols and working closely with our partners at the CDC and Napa County Public Health to ensure the safety and well-being of our caregivers, patients and visitors."

Both patients are under federal quarantine. The identities and the city and the state of origin of both patients have not been made public.