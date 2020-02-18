Controversial social media posts cost Aubrey Huff to be invited to the San Francisco Giants World Series meeting – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5a9a09a35ee7522731ca5048779fc78811% %MINIFYHTML5a9a09a35ee7522731ca5048779fc78812%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Giants told Aubrey Huff, a key member of the 2010 World Series championship team, that he is not invited to a team meeting this year due to his controversial tweets.

In a statement in the media, the team justified the disagreement, saying: “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social networks that are unacceptable and go against the values ​​of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we keep our decision. ”

In response, Huff posted a statement on Twitter on Monday morning, defending his posts and pointing to the management of the Giants, including team president Larry Baer.

"My humor in the locker room on Twitter is meant to be satirical, not sarcastic," he tweeted. “And that was the kind of humor that loosened the clubhouse in 2010 because of our position in a World Series title. So they loved it, and it hasn't changed. That's not the problem. It's politics. "

"All this seems to me very hypocritical coming from a man who has his share of real controversy to pressure his wife so he had to take a break from the Giants and issue an apology." All I did was tweet. "

Baer was suspended by the team last year after a physical confrontation with his wife was captured in a cell phone video.

Huff said in his post that he received a call from Baer three weeks ago, telling him that he had not been invited to the 10-year meeting.

"It took me by surprise," said the former Giants star. "When he told me that I was voted unanimously against attending the 2010 Giant World Championship meeting."

Huff has frequently published his conservative and pro Trump opinions on Twitter in recent years. Recently, she had an opportunity in hiring the Giants of Alyssa Nakken, who became the first coach of the Major League.

"I couldn't imagine taking baseball instructions from a former softball player." Have fun with that @ bcraw35 @ bbelt9 @BusterPosey, "he tweeted.

Another recent Huff tweet that has caused the outrage of a shooting range, saying he was training his children there in case Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders wins the 2020 elections.

"Knowing how to effectively use a weapon under socialism will be essential," Huff published.

Huff ranked seventh in the National League MVP vote in 2010, with 26 homers and 86 RBIs. His bat helped propel the Giants to their first World Series title in San Francisco.