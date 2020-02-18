Colorado pastor accused of mismanaging more than $ 2 million, raiding teacher funds

A pastor who once ran a Catholic school in Denver is now at the center of a lawsuit, which claims he is responsible for mismanaging more than $ 2 million in school funds.

That figure includes $ 250,000 that was stored in a fund to help a teacher at school pay for the education of her four children after her father suddenly died of cancer.

The lawsuit, first obtained by Denver7, states that Father Andrew Kemberling caused the Parish and Catholic School of St. Vincent de Paul to "accumulate more than $ 2 million in losses."

The lawsuit states that Kemberling wasted assets worth $ 2.2 million in two years.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Kemberling tried to cover those losses by attacking restricted funds. In a specific example highlighted in the lawsuit, Kemberling is accused of using almost $ 100,000 from a Teacher Endowment Fund so that the school can make payroll.

