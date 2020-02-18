CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Liverpool lost for the third time this season, as they were defeated 1-0 at Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League in the last 16 games. Erling Haaland scored twice when Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in Germany.

Mino Raiola plans to "communicate,quot; with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insisting that there is no bad blood between the couple after comments made by Paul Pogba about the agent.

Tottenham chief Jose Mourinho says he doesn't expect Heung-Min Son to play again this season. The forward needs surgery after suffering a fractured arm during Sunday's victory at Aston Villa.

England's pillar Mako Vunipola will miss Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Twickenham after traveling to Tonga for family reasons.

Tyson Fury has confirmed that there is an agreement for a third fight between him and Deontay Wilder, whatever the outcome of this weekend's rematch.