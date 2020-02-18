Clear day, temperature drop ahead – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Tuesday will be a mild day, but Wednesday will be a little cooler.

Temperatures will rise to 30 degrees higher with mostly cloudy skies.

Colder the next few days! pic.twitter.com/7oxV5oliVA – Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 18, 2020

Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the top 20.

Cold on weekdays, but temperatures in the 40s for the weekend! pic.twitter.com/GYEpk1z8SE – Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 18, 2020

For the weekend, temperatures will be back in the mid 40s with sunshine.