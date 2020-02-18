China seeks help from national tech giants to track coronavirus with QR codes – Latest news

The Chinese government is requesting the help of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to expand color-based systems to track people affected with the coronavirus throughout the country.

On Wednesday, Alipay, the payment application operated by Alibaba's financial division, Ant Financial, launched a function in collaboration with the government that assigns a color QR code that represents the health of Hangzhou residents.

City users fill out an online form that informs their identification number, if they have traveled outside Hangzhou recently, and any symptoms they may have that suggest a disease, such as a fever or a strong cough.

%MINIFYHTML995dbe0b987aa6bda2cae079e873231d11% %MINIFYHTML995dbe0b987aa6bda2cae079e873231d12%

After completing the questionnaire, users receive a color-based QR code, a type of barcode, on their mobile phones that indicates their health status.

Users with a red code are instructed to remain in quarantine for 14 days and provide regular records through DingTalk, a workplace chat application also managed by Alibaba.

Users with a yellow code are instructed to stay inside for 7 days, while users with a green code can travel freely.

State media reports describe the system as a tool to implement at travel control points, such as train stations or roads. It is also being used at the neighborhood level.

Two Hangzhou residents told Reuters that their apartment complexes have asked to see their QR codes when they enter the building. Another Hangzhou resident told Reuters they asked him to show his QR code before entering the local supermarket.

On Sunday, Alipay announced that it is working with the government to bring the service to the entire country.

Tencent, creators of the popular WeChat messaging application, announced on Saturday a similar tracking feature based on QR codes, in collaboration with a division of the National Development and Reform Council of China (NDRC).

In a social media post published on Saturday, the company said the system is currently in use in the southern city of Shenzhen and will soon be deployed in Guangdong Province.

The measures occur when the Chinese government takes unprecedented measures to control the movement of people to stop the spread of the virus.

Locations increasingly rely on neighborhood committees, often at the level of residential complexes, to track infections.

The application has been irregular and inconsistent: some buildings will prevent the entry of people from outside cities, others will prevent the entry of all non-residents.

Local security guards often record the temperature of a participant with a pen and paper.

