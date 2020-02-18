China continues to struggle with increasing cases of coronavirus | China news

%MINIFYHTML44cf47b6baa2c8f0ff44bb363c566cc811% %MINIFYHTML44cf47b6baa2c8f0ff44bb363c566cc812%

China has announced new stringent measures to evaluate all citizens living in Wuhan as the government struggles to keep up with the growing number of coronavirus infections.

More than 3,000 health workers have also been infected and on Tuesday the government confirmed the death of one of Wuhan's highest-ranking doctors.

Sarah Clarke of Al Jazeera reports.