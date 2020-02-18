Children are found dead in a vehicle after being severely burned in a wildfire

A former NRL player is at the center of a horrible car hell where he and his three children died, while his wife, a fitness trainer, fights for life in the hospital after escaping the fire with terrible burns.

Rowan Baxter, 42, and his three children, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, died when the family's white SUV caught fire at Camp Hill, in southeast Brisbane, around 8.20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hannah Baxter, the mother of the children, 31, was driving the car and is in critical condition in the hospital after suffering severe burns.

The neighbors heard a series of massive explosions shortly after 8 in the morning and a woman, who is believed to be Mrs. Baxter, reportedly shouted "she has poured me gasoline,quot; from the car.

Ms. Baxter, dressed in her sportswear, managed to get out of the car and was spotted by a Good Samaritan neighbor who ran to his aid but suffered burns himself.

From left to right: Hannah and Rowan Baxter, with their three children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey.

The couple separated last year and the business they had, Integr8 Fitness, closed at the end of 2019.

It is believed that Baxter, a former New Zealand Warrior player, stabbed himself with a knife during the horrible attack on his family.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the couple had recently separated and closed the business they had together, Integr8 Fitness.

Meanwhile, Courier-Mail reported that Queensland police were called to an incident of family violence that allegedly involved the couple in January.

Baxter flooded his Facebook site with photos and videos of his children, describing them as & # 39; my world & # 39 ;.

& # 39; T-R-E-Y, I love you to the moon and back & # 39 ;, published six days ago.

"Good evening, my babies, dad loves you," he published a month ago.

On December 30, Baxter posted a photo of his three children saying & # 39; I miss them all & # 39 ;.

The friends were clearly worried.

One wrote to Baxter four days ago: “ Chin brother, everything will be fine, just hold on, bro.

& # 39; Many people care about you and the situation you face (sic) & # 39 ;.

The neighbors reported hearing an explosion that sounded like the sound of a & # 39; gas bottle & # 39; early this morning

At least four explosions followed.

The fire occurred at Camp Hill, described as a family-oriented luxury suburb in eastern Brisbane

Residents rushed to help when thick smoke filled the street, but the flames rose in the air and there was little they could do to help.

Hannah Baxter managed to get out of the SUV and suffered serious injuries. Upstairs, with his son Trey.

"At that time you couldn't get close to the vehicle, unless you wore a suitable suit, you just had no hope," a resident told The Australian.

"The young woman was rolling down the burning path."

A second neighbor told Daily Mail Australia that he saw how the injured woman was stained on a neighbor's lawn. "She was in the wrong way," he said.

The neighbor said he had spoken to a man who had tried to rescue the children: & # 39; He is crying. & # 39; Babies in the car & # 39 ;, that's what he said.

The car reportedly began to roll after the explosions and, reportedly, young merchants at a construction site along the way ran to the scene with wood to stop it.

HOW THE DEATH OF THE CAR IS DISPLAYED?

Wendy Antoniou, who lives in several houses, told Daily Mail Australia: "I thought something had landed on my roof, it was like BANG: I could feel the vibration."

& # 39; I approached the side window, well, I almost died of blood. The fire brigade was everywhere, the ambulance was everywhere.

& # 39; All I could see was the smoke. I didn't know if it was a burning house or what. Apparently, this car exploded.

"First of all, I couldn't even see the flames, so I could see all these flames in the air!"

Another resident said he thought he heard the sound of a smoke detector. but I was increasingly worried as the moments passed.

"I thought maybe it was a grinder or something like that … then (after three or four minutes) I saw smoke coming out and people began to make sounds."

He described the scene of the woman who was spotted by a neighbor as "quite confronted by everyone involved, extremely confronted by residents."

The neighbors said that all they could see was thick black smoke, followed by flames that reached the air.

The local fire brigade is less than a kilometer from the disaster site and the resident said firefighters were on fire almost immediately.

Another resident said he heard screams and ran to help.

"I had people working in my house and we could hear screams and requests for help," he told The Courier-Mail.

& # 39; The flames were huge, absolutely crazy.

"We had to go back because firefighters rushed in."

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters that the police had not yet determined whether the explosion was a suicide murder or a tragic accident.

"I've seen some horrible scenes," Thompson said.

& # 39; It's a terrible thing to be introduced & # 39 ;.

For 24/7 confidential support, contact Lifeline at 13 11 14