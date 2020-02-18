Chicago's top 4 coffees, ranked – Up News Info Chicago

Blue Sky Bakery & Cafe | Photo: Zeke D./Yelp



Are you looking to try the best coffees in the city?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best coffees in Chicago, using data from Yelp and our own secret sauce to produce a classified list of where to venture the next time you're on the hunt.

Hoodline offers analyzes based on data from local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can give Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

1. Coffee

Photo: Simon G./Yelp

The first on the list is Cafecito. Located at 7 N. Wells in the Loop, the cafeteria and Cuban place, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular cafeteria in Chicago, with 4.5 stars from 1,959 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blue Sky Bakery & Cafe

Photo: Zeke D./Yelp

Next is the Blue Sky Bakery & Cafe of North Center, located at 3720 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Waveland Avenue and Grace Street). With 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and coffee shop have proven to be a local favorite.

3. Over Easy Cafe

Photo: Christopher V./Yelp

Ravenswood & # 39; s Over Easy Cafe, located at 4943 N. Damen Ave. (between Ainslie and Argyle streets), is another of the best options, since Yelpers gives the cafeteria, breakfast and brunch 4.5 stars of 1,461 comments.

4. 3 Arts Club Café

Photo: Simon R./Yelp

3 Arts Club Café, a cafeteria and traditional American and Mediterranean place in Gold Coast, is another popular place, with 4.5 stars out of 1,076 Yelp reviews. Head to 1300 N. Dearborn St. (between Schiller and Goethe streets) to see for yourself.