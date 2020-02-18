Chelsea promises to ban any Man Utd fan from making homophobic chants at Stamford Bridge | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML796a8173adb4833d2f9422b37608b5bb11% %MINIFYHTML796a8173adb4833d2f9422b37608b5bb12%

FA will not investigate the matter, although they insist that they take the allegations extremely seriously.







Chelsea has promised to ban Manchester United fans from identifying themselves as having made homophobic and biphobic chants during Monday night's game, which United won 2-0.

Chelsea issued a statement regarding the chants made on Monday night in which they promised to "always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behavior."

"In the game last night, a large group of Manchester United fans made unacceptable homophobic chants," the statement said.

"Several of these remote fans were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game."

"This behavior will not be tolerated at the Chelsea Football Club. Those fans will be banned from attending the matches at Stamford Bridge in the future, and in cooperation with Manchester United, we have transmitted the details of those fans so they can take the appropriate decisions action.

"Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behavior."

Manchester United also commented on the songs at Stamford Bridge.

"Our fans were vocal as always in their support of the team last night and we appreciate that loyal support. However, this song directed against Chelsea FC – or any other club – by some of our fans goes against our values," they wrote in a sentence.

Kick It Out issued a statement following reports of homophobic chants by West Ham fans during their victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December.

A statement by Kick It Out after that game said: "We have informed the FA and reiterated our message: the song & # 39; Rent Boy & # 39; is homophobic and should be treated as such."

Speaking to Sky sports news On Tuesday, Stonewall's sports director, Robbie de Santos, stressed that there should be a greater awareness of what the term & # 39; rental guy & # 39 ;. really means.

De Santos said: "(With) this particular song, many people say they don't understand what the song means.

"That does not make it excusable, but it shows that part of the solutions to stop this song is to make sure that people understand what the implications of the word rent really mean.

"Understand that he is homophobic and biphobic and make sure they remember him if they are even thinking about joining."

"It is really important that we continue to see actions against these songs.

"It all comes down to the manager's training and to make sure that all the personnel who participate in live sporting events are really clear and confident that the anti-LGBT language has no place in football or any other sport. It must be dealt with same severity as any other form of discrimination. "