Catholics line up outside the basilica of Saints Peter and Paul before the installation of Archbishop Nelson Perez – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Catholics have lined up outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul while they wait to see how the new archbishop of Philadelphia is installed. The doors of the basilica opened early for those who had been waiting in line since this morning.

The parishioners cleared their schedules long before the early Mass this afternoon to make sure they didn't miss it.

The doors of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul opened early for today's installation at 2pm by Archbishop Nelson Pérez. Listen to parishioners at 4 p.m. @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/ryFGTJ7X0h – Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) February 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe797c005cb9de1f716362cf8d460bcc211% %MINIFYHTMLe797c005cb9de1f716362cf8d460bcc212%

A woman says she met Nelson Pérez in 1989 when she was a priest in Spring Garden.

Today's installation of Archbishop Nelson Pérez is open to the public.

Although 2,500 people were invited, no tickets are needed to accommodate the public. There will be seating for more than 2,000 people between the cathedral and the chapel next door.

In addition, folding chairs were added last night.

All bishops in the United States were invited and, although there will be seats assigned to dignitaries, the church wants to make this a moment for the community.

The new archbishop is bilingual and people online expect him to unify the church.

"I was excited to be here," said Dr. Cassandra Pistorius. “I had the opportunity to see the new archbishop on television before today. I made it a point. I knew I wanted to be here. "

The procession is expected to begin at 1:40 p.m. and the installation ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

There are no pre-planned street closures.

There are some rules to keep in mind if you plan to attend the installation. Packages, hats, food or coffee are not allowed inside.

You can see the installation of Archbishop Nelson Pérez starting at 1:30 p.m. at CBSN Philadelphia.