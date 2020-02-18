Caroline Flack's suicide causes a blame game in Britain

%MINIFYHTML17e2438e3cd6252c5d16602ed5287c2e11% %MINIFYHTML17e2438e3cd6252c5d16602ed5287c2e12%

Caroline Flack, on October 17, 2019, in London. —John Phillips / Getty Images

LONDON – On Saturday night, in Britain it was learned that Caroline Flack, the former host of "Love Island," a popular reality television show, had committed suicide.

Within hours, British social networks flooded with tributes to the star, who died while awaiting trial for assaulting her boyfriend.

But those tributes were soon overcome by something else: the demands of a new law on behalf of Flack, to prevent Britain's sensationalist newspapers from publishing stories that immerse themselves relentlessly in the private lives of celebrities.

Flack had been a sensationalist element, having had romances with Prince Harry and Harry Styles, among others, and social media users accused newspapers of damaging their mental health.

"The British media is the black well of our society,quot; wrote a Twitter user, adding the hashtag #carolineslaw.

On Monday, an online petition calling for a law that would prevent newspapers from "sharing private information that is harmful to a celebrity, their mental health and those around them," quickly obtained more than 400,000 signatures. Politicians also lined up to criticize the tabloids, as well as social media commentators fueled by hate.

The press "also has to take responsibility," Keir Starmer, the favorite to become the next leader of the British Labor Party, told reporters accusing newspapers of amplifying negative conversations on social media.

None of that debate was noticeable to British tabloid readers on Monday. The Sun, the newspaper subject to the greatest criticism, with some social media users asking for a boycott, devoted seven pages to the death of Flack. Her first page was criticized by the British Crown Processing Service for "her search for the fragile Caroline Flack,quot; by forcing her to be tried.

Authorities had decided to pursue the assault charge despite knowing that Flack had injured himself during the alleged assault, The Sun said.

Last year, The Sun presented general coverage of the assault charges against Flack, even calling it "Caroline Whack."

The grudge around Flack's suicide is only the last time British tabloids have been subject to scrutiny. It occurs only weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have repeatedly complained about the intrusion of the press into their lives, again threatened legal action against several British tabloids for invasive photos.

But media commentators said they did not believe that calls to #carolineslaw would be more successful than previous campaigns to strengthen privacy laws in Britain. Nor did they expect the campaign to affect the interest of the British public in such stories, which tend to be popular on social networks.

"This is one of those great hypocrisies of the British public, who give themselves to read, and often write, about these celebrities and then, when things go wrong, they turn on the media and say that everything is the fault of the media," he said Roy Greenslade, a media columnist for The Guardian, said in a telephone interview. Greenslade once worked at The Sun and was also editor of The Daily Mirror, another tabloid.

Greenslade said he lived half of every year in Ireland and that he seemed "less appetite,quot; to read about celebrity gossip. That was also the case in other European countries such as France and Norway, he said. Gossip rags exist elsewhere, he said, he cited the National Enquirer as an example, but they are not considered serious newspapers like British newspapers.

Adrian Bingham, a historian who has written a history of Britain's sensationalist press, said in a telephone interview that the focus of British newspapers on people's private lives exploded for the first time in the 1930s when publications competed for firsts. "People would have done anything then," he said. "If they could have hacked phones in the 1930s, they would have done it."

I didn't expect anything to come from calls for a #carolineslaw. The death of Diana, princess of Wales, while being persecuted by journalists "did not lead to anything significant,quot; around the regulation of the press, he said. Flack was not such a big celebrity and newspapers were already using their platforms to divert the blame to other people, such as the Crown Prosecutor Service or the producers of "Love Island," he added.

On Monday, the Daily Mail homepage said Flack feared a "show test." Inside, an opinion article said that Flack had been "tried and convicted by the ruthless social media court."

The Daily Star, another sensationalist newspaper, focused much of its coverage of Flack's death on a violent reaction against ITV, the television company that broadcasts "Love Island," and fans asked him if he gave him enough support after he She left the program due to the assault case. .

Floral tributes outside Flack's house on February 16, 2020 in London. —Hollie Adams / Getty Images

"Did the tabloids kill her?" David Yelland, former editor of The Sun and deputy director of The New York Post, asked in an email. "I think the reality is that popular newspapers are now only part of the toxic ecology that celebrities have to face."

Social networks and tabloids "feed each other in a way that creates hell for celebrities in the wrong place at the wrong time," he added. "It seems to be getting worse and there are no easy answers."

Flack had a typical rise to fame in Britain, first he made a name on children's television before participating in popular television shows like "I am a celebrity … get me out of here." In 2014, she won "Strictly Come Dancing,quot;, one of the most popular programs on British television, and the following year she became the host of "Love Island,quot;, a program in which contestants live in a luxury villa. That program has sparked a debate in Britain about the ethics of reality TV shows, after the suicides of several former contestants. His last season did not air episodes on Saturday and Sunday night after Flack's death, although he was due to return Monday night.

Throughout his career, Flack was a sensationalist element. On Monday, The Sun published a two-page article that focuses on how his career highs "coincided with overwhelming personal minimums." He then listed his failed romances, episodes of depression and the use of antidepressants. "In a pattern that is often repeated, his career took off while his personal life was tattered," he said, after discussing his first public romance.

Last October, around World Mental Health Day, Flack posted on Instagram about his recent struggles. "The last few weeks I have been in a really strange place," he wrote. "I guess it's anxiety and pressure from life and when I really contacted someone they told me I was running out," he added.

"Be nice to people," he added. "You never know what's going on. Never."

Greenslade said he had read about the message and thought it was "a lovely plea,quot; that he supported. But, he added, "if you are a celebrity and have depended on your media profile to gain fame and therefore generate income, it is very difficult to turn off the tap."