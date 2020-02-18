Cardi B's best pregnant friend, Star Brim, faces arrest for cutting and stealing charges

Instagram

The successful ambassador's friend & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39 ;, who is very pregnant, has been allowed to delay her arrest until she gives birth, as she was charged for her alleged involvement in a violent Bloods street gang .

Cardi Bthe best friend Star brim He faces serious legal problems while waiting for his son to arrive. The very pregnant friend of rapper "I Like It" was one of 18 defendants named in an accusation against gang members in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, February 18.

Star, whose real name is Yonette Respass, is accused of being the highest-ranking female member of a violent Bloods street gang, 5-9 Brims. She has been accused of cutting off a person and participating in an organized crime conspiracy.

"The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrified the residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics in the streets and defrauding victims through financial schemes," he said. United States Attorney Donoghue.

The accusation alleges that these gang members had been fighting with a rival faction of the gang called "Real Ryte", with some of the defendants participating or conspiring in the killing of rival members. Star is also accused of organizing an attack at the Angels nightclub in Flushing, Queens, in August 2018.

Star, who was behind bars at the time, allegedly ordered his subordinates to carry out the assault "because members of the company believed that the waiters had disrespected another member of the gang." Cardi was present at the bar during the attack, which reportedly came from an accusation that one of the two waitress sisters was having an affair with the husband of the Bronx woman. Make up for.

Cardi was not physically involved in the attack, but his team threw chairs and bottles at the sisters, who suffered serious injuries. On June 21, 2019, the hip-hop star was charged with 14 charges, including two counts of serious assault with the intention of causing serious physical injuries, arising from the incident. She was prosecuted on June 25 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While many of the 5-9 Brims gang members have been arrested, Star herself has been allowed to delay her arrest until she gives birth to her baby. Prosecutors say they are in talks with their lawyer about a date and time for the self-delivery.