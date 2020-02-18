Cardi B's best friend was hit with Rico's federal charges – Is Cardi NEXT?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Cardi B's best friend, Star Brim, was beaten today with federal RICO charges. Star, who is currently pregnant, now faces up to 25 years in federal prison.

Star Brim, real name Yonette Respass, was charged in a drug raid in the 59 Brims. The police call them a "violent street gang of Bloods."

Star Brim is expected to give birth in less than a week, and federal agents have agreed to release her until she gives birth.

Star was one of 18 defendants named in a broad federal indictment of gang members in the Southern District of New York. The feds say that Star She is the highest ranking female member of the gang. She was accused of cutting a person and participating in an organized crime conspiracy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here