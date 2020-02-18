Cardi B's best friend, Star Brim, was beaten today with federal RICO charges. Star, who is currently pregnant, now faces up to 25 years in federal prison.

Star Brim, real name Yonette Respass, was charged in a drug raid in the 59 Brims. The police call them a "violent street gang of Bloods."

Star Brim is expected to give birth in less than a week, and federal agents have agreed to release her until she gives birth.

Star was one of 18 defendants named in a broad federal indictment of gang members in the Southern District of New York. The feds say that Star She is the highest ranking female member of the gang. She was accused of cutting a person and participating in an organized crime conspiracy.

If convicted, Star faces 25 years in prison.

The next question is: will Cardi B be charged below?

Cardi is an open and proud member of the 59 Brims. While claiming to be "inactive," he had explicitly stated that he is a member of the gang.

It is not clear if the feds attacked Cardi, or if any of the members' charges will reveal any possible crime he committed while associated with the gang.

