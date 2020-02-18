Cardi B provokes debate over his giant fur coat in the NBA All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTMLda50fe181742dcd6494a820b0f2d1d7611% %MINIFYHTMLda50fe181742dcd6494a820b0f2d1d7612%

While some people criticize the creator of hits & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; For wearing a fur coat for the basketball game full of stars, some of his fans claim that it is fake.

Cardi B Once again he provoked an online talk about his fashion. The rapper, known for her extravagant style, sparked a debate after wearing a luxurious fur coat for the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday, February 16.

The 27-year-old star combined her expensive-looking coat with a cream turtleneck, white pants and ocher yellow boots. He also wore a long purple wig and wore a purple bag, with long nails in the same color.

Cardi proudly showed his appearance for the occasion on Instagram by posting his photo on Sunday. She captioned it: "From the block." One person called her "Queen of style."

And while many others have been excited about his style in the image, not a few had problems with his fur coat. "Skin", a person, who seems to be against the use of skin, simply pointed out in the comments section. Another chided her, "Real fur @iamcardib? Come on, it's 2020."

A third user intervened, "hopefully fake honey." Another commented on Twitter: "Real skin. Disgusting." An angry animal rights defender wrote: "Poor animal that was [killed] to make that fur coat he is wearing."

However, some fans have come in defense of Cardi, with a writing: "Apparently confirmed as false, I really hope it's true. I love everything about this woman!" Another shot at critics: "No animal was dead dead. It is synthetic skin."

In fact, Lavish Furs, who made the custom coat for the Bronx woman, has confirmed that it is "synthetic leather." Upon republishing Cardi's photo on his own Instagram page, the company wrote: "Tonight All Star Game @iamcardib shows us a custom faux fur @lavish_furs x @prettyhairweave".

In November 2019, Cardi was involved in a similar controversy after wearing a fur coat at Beautycon. The creator of hits "I Like It" wore a vintage Paco Rabanne coat with a personalized Sarah Sokol hat and Casadei shoes, which led PETA to publish: "Fur never agrees @Cardib".

Her stylist Kollin Carter, who dressed her for the event, said she received death threats from the fur coat. Responding to criticism, he wrote on Instagram: "PETA and its supporters are one of the most hateful activist groups that exist. They have called me an" a "and I received death threats because I decided to put my client on my feet. … ridiculous."