Campbell residents complain of slowdown in mail service – Up News Info San Francisco

CAMPBELL (KPIX): signed, sealed and delayed.

A spokesman for the United States Postal Service confirmed Monday that there were problems with the mail service in Campbell. The problems have become so severe that a council member told KPIX that the USPS plans to hold a town hall meeting with the community in March.

%MINIFYHTMLa4debaa2e04c2ff9b95b1e1dac26d7bf11% %MINIFYHTMLa4debaa2e04c2ff9b95b1e1dac26d7bf12%

Residents have complained for months about a slowdown in the mail, saying they will not receive mail in a few days, and that packages that are marked "delivered,quot; will not arrive at their door until at least the next day.

"It's a recurring problem," said Vikki Essert, who is the president of her neighborhood association and says she is also suffering delays.

"It took my son's check from a government agency to take 8 days to get here," Essert said. "I was quite upset, because he has that money."

Campbell's councilman, Rich Waterman, said he began hearing complaints six months ago about residents not being able to get prescriptions or social security checks by mail. He said he thought the delays could be due to holiday fever, but when the delays continued after the New Year, it was when he contacted the Postmaster General.

Waterman said he heard from a USPS supervisor that personnel problems and a new system were the cause of the problems.

"One great thing he says is just the problem of having enough people, it is hard for them to try to hire, so he told me again and again:" We need more people here, "said Waterman. "This problem is more systemic."

The delays in the mail, as first reported by San Jose Inside, are so severe that residents published a letter written by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo to the Postmaster General at NextDoor.com.

In the letter, Eshoo cites "massive failures in postal delivery,quot; with a person who received mail only one day in a period of one week, and that calls to the Campbell post office remain unanswered.

USPS spokesman Augustine Ruiz Jr. wrote KPIX in a statement that "delivery issues appear to be concentrated in the Campbell area,quot; and that "the district administration is investigating it to make sure it is just an isolated case." .

Essert expects USPS to deliver solutions soon.

"We really trust the United States Postal Service," he said. "Mail is very important and it is not that we have other options to deliver most of our mail."