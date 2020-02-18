California will apologize to Japanese Americans for abuse during World War II – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML59931db079a2268423428e1196677be811% %MINIFYHTML59931db079a2268423428e1196677be812%

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – This week, the State of California will offer an official apology to the Japanese Americans for mistreating them during World War II.

A resolution is expected to be passed almost 80 years after 120,000 mostly US citizens of Japanese descent were arrested and sent to concentration camps across the country.

%MINIFYHTML59931db079a2268423428e1196677be813% %MINIFYHTML59931db079a2268423428e1196677be814%

"It's never too late to recognize something that was wrong," said Alice Hikido of Campbell, who was imprisoned in a camp when she was a child.

%MINIFYHTML59931db079a2268423428e1196677be815% %MINIFYHTML59931db079a2268423428e1196677be816%

"We were victims of Executive Order 9066. So, the fact that California recognizes its part in this is very significant for all of us," Hikido said.

Ms. Hikido was sent to the Minidoka camp in Idaho when she was 9 years old. She said her father was separated from the rest of her family and sent to another camp in Texas until she was 13 years old.

"Those were some real formative years for me," he said.

Hikido's husband, Katsumi, said he was 17 when he was sent to the camp. He then went on to serve in the legendary 442 Regiment combat team formed by all Japanese American soldiers.

"I thought they were wrong to do that to us, and I wanted to prove they were wrong," Hikido said.

This week, the California legislature is expected to pass a resolution apologizing for its

Executive order support resulting in an appointment: "unfair exclusion, elimination and

imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. "

"It was a situation in which the constitution was completely ignored and due process rights were completely ignored," said Richard Konda, a San Jose lawyer.

Mr. Konda's two parents were imprisoned and he says that it is one of the main reasons he

He became a lawyer and founded the civil rights group, Asian Law Alliance.

"I think the important thing now is that we see the same kinds of things happen

American Muslims or people on the southern border. "

Mr. and Mrs. Hikido say there was a time when they never talked about what happened to them.

But they say California's apology helps give them a voice to speak when they see others.

groups to which it is addressed.

“Putting people in camps and cages and separating families, that is not the right approach.

And as we have experienced, it seems even more important to speak, "said Ms. Hikido.