Brooks Koepka accuses Patrick Reed of cheating in Hero World Challenge | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLde2c5e1b1297b33e790df0442cbdeafe11% %MINIFYHTMLde2c5e1b1297b33e790df0442cbdeafe12%





Brooks Koepka did not approve of Patrick Reed's bunker antics in the Bahamas

%MINIFYHTMLde2c5e1b1297b33e790df0442cbdeafe13% %MINIFYHTMLde2c5e1b1297b33e790df0442cbdeafe14%

Brooks Koepka hit Patrick Reed in a blunt assessment of the notorious bunker controversy that ruined the Hero World Challenge in December.

%MINIFYHTMLde2c5e1b1297b33e790df0442cbdeafe15% %MINIFYHTMLde2c5e1b1297b33e790df0442cbdeafe16%

Reed received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie when he moved sand behind his ball with his practice swing during the second round in the Bahamas, although he denied accusations of deception, especially from the opponent of the Presidents Cup Cameron Smith.

Koepka did not hit when asked about the incident and accused Reed of "building sandcastles,quot;, while world number 2 also claimed that the traps in professional golf "are a bit more than people think ".

Reed faced accusations of cheating after the incident in the Hero World Challenge

The blunt interview with the four-time main champion was posted on SiriusXM's YouTube channel on Tuesday during a media day to promote the PGA Championship in Harding Park, where Koepka will run for a third consecutive victory at the event.

When asked if Reed's actions could be interpreted as cheating, Koepka said: "Yes. I don't know what he was doing, building sandcastles in the sand."

"But you know where your club is. I took three months off and I can promise you I know if I play sand. If you watch the video, obviously he rubs the sand twice and then still cuts it."

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Koepka also revealed that he witnessed how one of his playmates improved his raw lie during a US Open, although he gave no idea who or when, and added: "It continues a little more than people think ".

"I've been guilty of it. I haven't opened my mouth. But now if I saw it, just because of the place I am in the game, the height I have, I would definitely say something."

Koepka reiterated again that "there was no rivalry,quot; between him and Rory McIlroy, who finished the 37-week reign of the American at the top of the world rankings last week, and is simply concentrating on getting his game back on track after his three -months out of action with a knee injury towards the end of last year.

Koepka said that the traps in golf are more widespread than many would think.

"We have not competed in an important race in the final stretch," he said of his battle for world number 1 with McIlroy. "I think the only time we really competed with each other was the WGC.

"So other than that, we haven't been in dispute in the same tournaments that are coming, so it's hard to say there is a rivalry. Even people talk about Phil and Tiger's rivalry, it was a bit unilateral there for a long time Also, I just don't see rivalries in golf, not really.

"I just have to play good golf, that's all I have to do. If I play good golf, everything should work out on its own. I just try to feel a bit of rhythm, develop it. It's only been a month and a half since we hit golf balls, so everything should be pretty close. "