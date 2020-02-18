Brits hit by storm Dennis face MORE misery with a four-day flood

Britain faces an "unexplored,quot; territory and the worst floods in 200 years after meteorologists warned towns and cities that are already underwater should prepare for another four days of rain.

The communities are prepared for greater misery tomorrow, when they are expected to fall two inches in 24 hours over large areas of Wales and the northwest of England, which have already been submerged by the storm.

Hundreds have been evacuated from their homes since the storm Dennis hit Sunday and five people died after being struck by fallen trees or washed away by the flood.

The York floods, as well as Sheffield and Leeds, face up to three inches of rain throughout Friday, which according to the Meteorological Office will not yield until the early hours of Saturday.

There are still 350 flood alerts throughout the country, including seven warnings of & # 39; danger to life & # 39 ;, and the Environment Agency states that much of Britain is now in a & # 39; territory unknown & # 39; in terms of floods.

Among the most affected areas are Yorkshire, South Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire, where major incidents have been declared.

So far, the Prime Minister has resisted calls to organize a government emergency Cobra committee meeting and has no plans to visit any of the areas devastated by the floods. He is believed to be staying at the Chevening Estate in Sevenoaks, Kent, with his partner Carrie Symonds while Parliament is in recess.

An aerial view of Worcester today where vast areas of the city feel submerged in the water after the storm Dennis.

A DPD delivery van is isolated in flood waters caused by storm Dennis in Fordingbridge, Hampshire today, while rainwater continues to fall throughout the United Kingdom

The Prime Minister resisted calls to chair a meeting of the Cobra Government emergency committee to address the flood crisis, despite criticism from locals in the most affected areas (shown)

Britain faces another day of widespread flooding and travel chaos in the wake of the Dennis storm when meteorologists warned of a three-day rain and ice deluge.

Environmental scientist Angela Terry told the Mirror: & # 39; As a country we are not preparing. Send to the army to fill sandbags is a sticking plaster.

& # 39; As temperatures rise, the atmosphere can retain more water, so the downpours are more intense, 7% more for each temperature increase in degrees Celsius, so floods will increase. We are currently in a national emergency.

Boris Johnson's flood defense promise of £ 4 billion will NOT be enough to protect 5.2 million Britons, environmentalists say The questions will now focus on flood defenses in the United Kingdom amid accusations that the government is not doing enough to protect the 5.2 million Britons currently living in flood risk areas. From 2015, when the storm Eva caused chaos in the rural communities during Christmas, until 2018, 493 projects were carried out, with more than 150,000 homes that received various levels of flood defense. Another 499 projects are scheduled throughout England between 2019 and 2021, which according to the Government will protect another 341,875 homes. But last year, the Environment Agency warned that the UK needs to spend at least £ 1 billion a year to adequately protect houses from flooding, with government spending currently just under two-thirds of that at £ 600 millions. The Boris Johnson government has pledged to spend £ 4 billion to strengthen flood defenses over the next five years, but environmentalists have argued that the figure does not reach what is required. Since 1910, the Meteorological Office recorded that there were 17 months of record rain, nine of which occurred since 2000.

The shadow secretary of the environment, Luke Pollard, said it was a "misfortune,quot; that Johnson had "refused,quot; to visit the affected communities.

About 1,000 employees were on duty, with more than three miles of flood barriers deployed and 90 bombs in action, the EA said.

The last warning of "danger to life,quot;, for the Severn River in Telford, caused the evacuation of some 30 properties, since the pressure of the water caused the road surface to crack and the levels threatened to tear down the barrier.

Wharfage residents, located along the river, were taken to a cafe on High Street in Ironbridge, while 21 cars parked in the area were taken to a nearby park and rode to save them from flooding, Telford and the Council said. Wrekin

The council said the river's flood peak was moving towards Ironbridge Gorge and was expected to arrive there later on Tuesday, while the Environment Agency said river levels could reach 22 feet in the afternoon.

"Consequently, flooding of properties and roads along the dock at Ironbridge is potentially imminent," the agency warned.

It occurs after the Wye River reached its highest levels recorded on Monday, reaching a maximum of around 20 feet, with the Environment Agency describing the levels as & # 39; exceptional & # 39; and Hereford residents saying they had never seen anything like that.

EA manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire Dave Throup said the flood level is hard to believe.

Throup, who is from Worcestershire, tweeted Monday night: & # 39; I've seen things today that I wouldn't have believed. Large parts of my hometown and town are underwater tonight. This is not a normal flood, we are in an unknown territory.

A graph shows the measures implemented in recent years to protect vulnerable areas from flooding (left) and those planned for the future (right)

West Mercia police advised people in Upton-upon-Severn and Uckinghall in Worcestershire to evacuate on Monday night due to rising levels on the Severn River.

Assistant Police Chief Geoff Wessell said there was a "level of relief,quot; for Upton-upon-Severn on Tuesday morning, as flood defenses appeared not to have been violated.

He told BBC Breakfast: & # 39; It's not overwhelmed. Preparations were made. We have had good support from the locals to leave if necessary. But a level of relief for us.

Wessell advised people to be cautious, not to drive through floods and to be ready to leave their homes if necessary.

There are still more than 400 flood alerts throughout the country, including nine warnings of & # 39; danger to life & # 39 ;, and the Environment Agency said the rivers had risen to exceptional & # 39; levels ; in parts of Britain

A canoeist is heading towards Lidl in Monmouth, following the storm Dennis that has wreaked havoc in parts of the United Kingdom.

Mountain Rescue team members rescue an elderly resident named Peter Morgan from his home where he has lived all his life, after he flooded in Monmouth, South Wales today

Morgan is seen being taken from his lifelong house in Monmouth, South Wales, on Tuesday after it was flooded during the storm Dennis

River levels remain high in the Worcester River as a result of the Dennis storm. Consequently, property and road floods are expected to continue

A man is seen wading through the floods in the town of Hampton Bishop, near Hereford, which has suffered devastating levels of water since the storm Dennis hit the weekend.

The Army has been recruited to help communities affected by the floods. This army van is seen today in Hampton Bishop, Hereford

The canoeists are heading to Lidl today in Monmouth, South Wales, dodging a & # 39; closed road sign & # 39; after the storm Dennis

Photographer Simon Emmett inadvertently captures the face of a witch in the furious waves of Cobb Harbor in Lyme Regis, Dorset

Five people died as a result of the storm Dennis, with the family of Yvonne Booth, who was swept away by floods near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday, saying they were devastated & # 39; devastated & # 39; after his body was found on Monday.

The 55-year-old from the Great Barr area of ​​Birmingham was described as a "beloved member of our family,quot; in a family statement released by the police.

The Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had taken a man out of the Teme River on Eastham Bridge on Sunday morning, with a female victim not yet counted until about 4 p.m.

A man in his 60s also died Sunday after being removed from the Tawe River near the Trebanos Rugby Club in Wales, but Dyfed-Powys police said his death was not related to bad weather.

A 42-year-old hill walker was found dead after hiking in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday.

Police went to Stob Ban, a 3,278-foot munro located on the south side of Glen Nevis, northwest of Kinlochleven, Highlands, around 1 p.m. Sunday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies of two men were taken from the rough sea in front of Kent on Saturday when a storm hit the United Kingdom for the second consecutive weekend.

The town of Carrbridge, near Inverness, is represented this morning as snowstorms hit the Scottish Highlands today when the Meteorological Office issued warnings for snowfall

The Meteorological Office has issued severe weather warnings for snow and ice across large swaths of Scotland (Carrbridge is shown in the Highlands) today, and travelers have been told to expect treacherous conditions on the roads.

It is expected to rain during the morning rush hour (left). Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office has issued warnings for snow and ice in large swathes of Scotland today (right), and travelers have been told to expect treacherous conditions on the roads.

Other severe flood warnings remain in force for the Severn River in Upton upon Severn and Uckinghall, the Wye River in Hereford and Hampton Bishop, the Trent River in Burton upon Trent, and the Lugg River in Hampton Bishop.

In Wales, there are two severe warnings on the Wye River in Monmouth in what Wales Natural Resources called both "defended,quot; and "defenseless,quot; areas.

The houses in Monmouth were evacuated and the organization said the river had exceeded seven meters on Tuesday morning.

Meteorological meteorologist Marco Petagna said Tuesday will bring a brief respite from the worst weather for most of the United Kingdom, with sunny and rainy periods, but warned that the areas of Wales could see downpours.

& # 39; With the soil so saturated, it will not help the situation. And there is more persistent rain on Wednesday & # 39 ;.

Flood water surrounds Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire today. Boris Johnson faces calls to declare a & # 39; national emergency & # 39; with Britain facing another day of widespread flooding and travel chaos following the storm Dennis

The bombs attempt to discharge water from a road on the banks of the Ouse River in York, North Yorkshire today, where some properties were flooded yesterday

The Met Office issued snow warnings for Scotland today, while rain warnings have been implemented for Wales on Wednesday, and additional warnings are expected to be issued for the northwest of England.