BRITS 2020: the stars reach the red carpet

The stars brought glamor when they arrived on the red carpet for the 2020 Brit Awards at The O2 in London on Tuesday.

Harry Styles, Laura Whitmore, Abbey Clancy and Ellie Goulding spearheaded the arrival on the red carpet in preparation for the biggest music night in the UK.

Watermelon Sugar singer Harry, 26, paid tribute to his former ex Caroline Flack, who died Saturday, while wearing a black ribbon on his lapel when he arrived.

Harry, who is nominated in the British Male Solo Artist and British Album categories, looked bleak as he posed in a 70s-inspired suit, a purple sweater and a pearl necklace.

The star dated Caroline for three months in 2011 when she was 17 and she was 31, in a highly publicized romance.

The tour comes after Harry was robbed at knife point near his home in London. The singer was in the affluent suburb of Hampstead on Valentine's Day when he was confronted and threatened by a man who pointed a knife at him.

The thug demanded money from the singer and Styles quickly did, managing to escape unharmed.

A source said the singer & # 39; played well & # 39; and remained calm despite his attacker's sword.

But they added that he was "shaken,quot; by the robbery, which happened only a few hours before his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack was found dead in his London home.

The amazing robbery has emerged before Styles' performance at tonight's BRIT awards.

The source told the Mirror: “ He really played it quite well, quickly gave the assailant cash, kept calm and the guy calm and ended the situation.

& # 39; Understandably, although I left him very shocked later.

"Since Caroline took her own life the next day, the pressures of a new album and a presentation at the Brit Awards tonight, it's fair to say that this is the last thing poor Harry needed."

Former Love Island presenter, Caroline, died Saturday at age 40 in her new flat in Stoke Newington, London, hours after being told she would face a trial for the alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton last year.

Love Island hostess Laura Whitmore, 34, put on a newspaper print dress on her first appearance on the red carpet since Caroline's death,

Dazzling: Laura looked stunning in her dazzling dress while attending the awards three days after Caroline's death

Edgy: The star made an extremely elegant display while walking the red carpet at the bright event

The star walked the red carpet with her sequin dress, which boasted the images of a cover and was dressed in vertiginous black stilettos.

Irish beauty wore her braids in gentle waves while wearing a glamorous makeup palette.

She supplemented with a peculiar furry bag while posing on the red carpet.

The event marked the first time Laura attended a public event since Caroline tragically killed herself on Saturday at age 40.

Work: Abbey exuded confidence while presenting a storm on the red carpet with her extremely leggy dress

Very spicy: Ellie looked extremely spicy while making fun of seeing her pert derrere in the bold dress

The 34-year-old Abbey model made a very leggy display with a dangerously short black mini dress with daring slits at the level of the thighs on the side.

Abbey's clothing for the night had a strapless neckline with transparent panels and a spectacular long black train.

The mother of four joined the garment with a pair of black heeled sandals and a dazzling diamond necklace.

Abbey combed her blond strands with a scruffy and dried hairstyle, and added a touch of glamorous makeup.

Peter Crouch's wife knew how to work her best angles while she presented a storm on the red carpet.

The successful creator of Love Me Like You Do, Ellie Goulding, 33, dazzled in a patchwork dress that featured a floral pattern strategically placed to cover the modesty of the star.

In the details: Billie showed some impressive Burberry claws while displaying a screen that burned normally

Famous family: he was joined by his producer brother Finneas, 22, who seemed excited about his first Brit Awards.

Playful: Lizzo, the creator of juice hits, complemented with a chocolate bar-shaped clutch that pretended to bite

Disco ball: the star looked radiant while performing some sensual poses on the red carpet

The singer left little to the imagination with the impressive lace dress that perfectly showed her toned physique while showing a dash of her cheerful assets and a black thong.

Paired the multicolored set with black heels to increase its height.

The Starry Eyed singer kept all the attention of her dazzling outfit with simple hair and makeup.

She put her blond strands in a low ponytail and left loose strands to frame her face, which was complemented with a pink palette of blush tones.

Abs on the washboard: the star oozed confidence while flaunting the incredible figure of her dancer in the hallucinating ensemble

Gothic glamor: Charli XCX dressed in a gothic black tulle dress that caused a glimpse of her neckline

Sultry: the Boom Clap hitter looked beautiful with her hair on an elegant side part

Glamor: Montana Brown, 24, of Love Island, left little to the imagination in a yellow corset suit with an asymmetrical shiny silver grid dress on top with a daring slit to the thigh

The teenage sensation Billie, 18, who is prepared to interpret the new Bond No Time To Die song for the first time at the ceremony, made a typically peculiar display in Burberry from head to toe while he was arriving.

The Bad Guy singer, who is nominated for International Female Solo Artist, put on a cream sweater with gold chain embellishments combined with matching joggers with the British brand checkered design.

The singer wore her elegant and straight neon and black strands while wearing a matching Burberry visor.

He was joined by his producer brother Finneas, 22, who seemed excited about his first Brit awards.

Clumsy! Former Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan faced an awkward career while both attended the awards.

Lizzo, 31, nominated for an international solo artist, made a peculiar display with a Hershey & # 39; s Chocolate satin dress while making her impressive arrival.

The avant-garde dress featured the iconic American chocolate logo and had a flared neckline and a flowing skirt.

The star wore her brunette braids in an elegant updo, while a metallic shadow, waved eyelashes and berry lipstick adorned her beautiful face.

Face meeting: Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones published before their performance meeting at the awards

Injured: Ronnie, 72, and glamorous wife Sally, 42, seemed in love when they reached the red carpet.

Happy couple: Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster seemed in love while posing on the red carpet

Meeting: JLS made its first appearance on the red carpet since they met when Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Oritse Williams made fiery exhibits

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, 38, showed her sizzling abs in a tiny dazzling blouse, which she combined with a matching skirt to the floor.

The blonde bomb wore her locks in loose waves and highlighted her pretty features with a glamorous makeup layer and a daring smoky eye.

The star complemented her set with a pair of pearl earrings and a fluffy white handbag, finishing her look with barely visible bare heels.

Rock wives: Penny and Sally looked sensational while posing in black suits before the ceremony.

Montana Brown, 24, of Love Island, left little to the imagination in a yellow corset suit with an asymmetrical dress of shiny silver grid on the top with a daring slit to the thigh.

Montana combined the daring garment with a pair of barely visible metal heeled sandals, silver diamond jewelry and a shiny black handbag.

He combed his dark locks with an elegant backward hairstyle, and added glamorous makeup.

Montana knew how to work at her best angles when she raised a storm on the red carpet and showed her bold dress.

Scarlet Mermaid: Mabel surprised with a scarlet sequin dress inspired by Jessica Rabbit when she arrived

Proud mother: Mabel, 23, joined the mother and music icon Neneh Cherry, 55, at the awards ceremony.

Gothic glamor: Emily Atack and Mel C radiated gothic glamor in elegant black dresses

Model Moment: Iris Law, 19, looked stunning in a black dress with silver studs with silver ornaments

Four nods: the four-time Lewis Capaldi, 23, was dressed informally in a white shirt, light blue shirt and black pants while performing at a typically playful display on the red carpet.

Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson, 26, captivated with a beaded dress inspired by the 20s, which caused a glimpse of her wide neckline.

The stunning silver dress was tight on her thin waist and featured a bold cut to the thigh that showed her tanned legs.

The star increased its height with silver stiletto sandals and wore her candy braids in gentle waves.

His companion reality star, the 24-year-old TOWIE Courtney star, dazzled in a Greek-inspired white satin dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a corset top.

The star made a busty display on the dress that also showed her toned legs and bare heels.

Adding additional drama to the appearance, the dress boasted a layer of transparent tulle, with beauty complemented by a metallic handbag.

Her dark locks made fun of pretty curls, while a glamorous makeup palette enhanced her pretty features.

Style statement: FKA Twigs wore a satin suit with an extravagant white train when he made his grand arrival

The four-time Lewis nominee, 23, dressed informally elegant in a white T-shirt, light blue shirt and black pants while doing a typically playful display on the red carpet.

Lewis Capaldi, former One Direction heartbreaker Harry Styles and grime star Stormzy are among the nominated artists on a list of men's-dominated BRIT Awards.

Lewis, 23, has four nominations, while Stormzy, 26, and Harry, 25, have been presented for Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year.

Statement: Anne Marie showed her extravagant dress train while posing on the satin number

Billie Eilish, 18, received a nod in the category of international solo female artist alongside Lizzo and Ariana Grande.

Despite Billie's success, only four nominations of a possible 25 in categories that are not gender-specific women.

There are no female performers included in the short lists for the best group or album awards, although the English singer Mabel, 23, has been nominated for three awards.

Playful: Louise Redknapp was playful while showing off her legs in a black mini dress

Busty: Louise revealed her wide neckline while posing for the cameras on the red carpet

Shimmer: The 26-year-old Made In Chelsea star, Tiffany Watson, captivated with a beaded dress inspired by the 20s, which caused a glimpse of her wide neckline

Happy couple: Jamie Laing seemed delighted while posing with glamorous girlfriend Sophie Habboo

Elegant: her reality reality partner, the 24-year-old TOWIE Courtney star, dazzled in a Greek-inspired white satin dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a corset top

Someone you love, the successful Lewis, will face face-to-face with rapper Funky Friday Dave, 21, as they fight for the Best Male Solo Artist.

The duo will also face off in the Mastercard album of the year category, with Lewis facing his work Divinely uninspired to an infernal extension against Dave's psychodrama.

They face stiff competition from the new release of Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head, the homonymous LP by Michael Kiwanuka and the Harry Styles album, Fine Line.

Dave is again nominated in the Song of the Year category for his location (ft. Burna Boy), facing Ladbroke Grove of AJ Tracey, Calvin Harris and Rag & # 39; N & # 39; Bone Man & # 39; s Giant, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber & # 39; s I Don & # 39; t Care and Lewis & # 39; s Someone You Loved.

He is also nominated Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson (ft. Miley Cyrus), Vossi Bop by Stormzy, Sam Smith and Normani & # 39; s Dancing With a Stranger, Just You and I by Tom Walker and Don & # 39; t Call Me Up from Mabel.

Good looking duo: Jack Whitehall awards host and musician Sam Fender looked handsome while posing

Caption: Tom Jones opted for a black suit with silver details while posing on the red carpet

Long leg display: Tallia Storm showed a serious leg in a black gothic-inspired dress, while Radio 1Xtra host Yasmin Evans dazzled in champagne silk

Animated: Maya Jama looked sensational in a dress without shoulders, while they adjusted the train on the red carpet.

Beautiful: Maya looked stunning in her revealing black dress combined with shiny black and silver sandals

Song of the year is just one of three awards for Mabel, who is also nominated in the category of Best New Artist with Aitch, Dave, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender, as well as Best Female Solo Artist with Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings and Mahalia

Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay, D-Block Europe and Foals will face each other in the Best Group ceremony.

Taking it internationally, Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Tyler, The Creator, Dermot Kennedy and Post Malone have received recognition as an international solo male artist.

No Tears Left to Cry singer Ariana Grande, 26, will fight Billie and Lizzo, as well as Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey to be named the best international solo artist.

For fans: Mabel posed happily for selfies with fans while preparing for the ceremony.

Oh my! Kiss FM presenter Daisy Maskell wore a bikini top and bright pants when she arrived

PDA: Ronnie and Sally Wood couldn't get out of hand when they arrived at the ceremony

Great: Bring Me The Horizon made a very nervous display when they arrived at the awards

Here they are: Martin Kemp looked elegant while attending with his son Roman before the ceremony

Funny moments: Burna Boy seemed animated when he arrived in a colorful blue quilted jacket

Alignment: faces seemed delighted as they posed with their glamorous wives

The lack of nominations for female artists occurs despite an important review by the British voting academy in 2017 to make it more balanced and diverse in terms of gender, with hundreds of new members invited to join the group.

