BRITs 2020: Harry Styles performs an emotional version of Falling

Harry Styles took the stage and performed an emotional interpretation of his ballad Falling, after paying tribute to his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old Adore You singer, who dated Caroline 2011, wore a black ribbon on her lapel when she arrived at the ceremony that was held in stage 02 after her death on Saturday.

Harry performed with a white lace jumpsuit and gloves while standing in a shallow water pool while singing his last song for the audience, after missing the gong Best male solo artist.

BRIT Awards 2020: ALL WINNERS British male artist soloist Stormzy (WINNER) Harry Styles Lewis Capaldi Dave Michael Kiwanuka British solo artist Mabel (WINNER) Freya Ridings FKA Twigs Charli XCX Mahalia The song of the year Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved (WINNER) Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I don't care Mabel – Don't Call Me Calvin Harris and Rag & # 39; n & # 39; Bone Man – Giant Dave introduces Burna Boy – Location Mark Ronson with Miley Cyrus – Nothing breaks like a heart AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove Tom Walker – Just you and me Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing with a Stranger Stormzy – Vossi Bop Group Ponies (WINNER) Coldplay bring me the Horizont D Block Europe Bastille British album of the year Dave – Psychodrama (WINNER) Stormzy – Heavy is the head Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka Lewis Capaldi – Divinely uninspired to an infernal degree Harry Styles – Thin Line International male solo artist Tyler the creator (WINNER) Bruce springsteen Burna boy Kennedy Dermot Post Malone International Female Solo Artist Billie eilish (WINNER) Ariana Grande Camila Cabello King's wool Lizzo New artist Lewis Capaldi (WINNER) Aitch Dave Mabel Sam Fender

Prior to his performance, Jack Whitehall joked: "One Direction – we didn't give him hope in hell – just Jane in the end, but somehow he got out of Niall's shadow … Harry Styles is here!"

Jack kicked off the BRIT awards by presenting Lizzo, nominated for an international artist, with a glass of champagne, while joking that he had some & # 39; fizzo for Lizzo & # 39; during a fun TV.

However, she seemed to have confused him with a staff member, as she asked him to polish his flute and dry clean it. Convinced that he was a worthy host, Jack tried on several new looks, including an outfit inspired by Liam Gallagher, Chewbacca and Harry.

Uncomfortable: Jack suffered a false step in fashion when he started the BRIT awards with a matching outfit for Harry Styles

The first to perform at night was Mabel, who surprised while taking the stage wearing a pink corset style top while opening the show in her song Don & # 39; t Call Me Up.

He said: & # 39; Over the weekend, we learned the news that Caroline Flack died tragically. He was a kind person with a contagious personality and I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with his friends and family & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Are here! Niall Horan and Clara Amfo presented Lewis Capaldi with the award for Best New Artist

Shake it! Lizzo did not hold back while flaunting his sensational curves on stage

Caroline took her own life at age 40 after a worried friend who stayed with her went to the stores, leaving the former Love Island presenter alone in her London apartment.

The tribute was followed by an appropriate performance by Lewis Capaldi, who sang his hit song Someone You Loved.

After his performance, Jack revealed some of the performances that will come during the night full of stars, which included Harry and Rod Stewart, who would be joined by his bandmates from The Faces.

He also joked that the only teenager who made environmentalist Greta Thumberg look lazy was in the building, the singer of the James Bond song, Billie Eilish.

Work it! The crowd seemed to be loving every second of the superstar show

Sizzling: Lizzo looked amazing in a woven brown leather suit while making a selection of his best songs

Lewis and Mabel were the first prize winners of the night, as they bagged the respective gongs for Best Newcomer and Best British Female artist.

After Mabel's victory amid continued controversy over the lack of female representation at this year's awards, Jack said: & # 39; The British have been recycling the same excuses as to why so few female artists were nominated, but in this category they couldn't help it. ! & # 39;

The next to act was the international superstar Lizzo, who has broken into the charts last year with her successes, Truth Hurts, Juice and Good as Hell.

It was announced as an icon of body positivity before showing the audience what it is made of.

Ronnie Wood announced that he was also there to spread the positivity by presenting the category of solo male artist of the year, which included Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy, before Stormzy took home the victory.

Stormzy took the stage and again referred to the row of sexism, saying: & # 39; First, always, thank God, I give you all the glory! I am very happy, thanks to my mother and my amazing team. To be the best man, I have the most amazing women in my team.

& # 39; The male is nothing without these amazing females. I love you guys, thanks!

Michael Warn took the stage to present the next performance, his co-star and rapper of Top Boy, Dave.

He broke it! Lewis and Mabel were the first prize winners of the night, as the gongs took the best female artist and best artist.

Fun: After Mabel's victory, Jack said: "The British have been recycling the same excuses as to why so few female artists were nominated, but in this category they couldn't help it!"

Paloma Faith and Kiefer Sutherland were present to present the Best International Man.

Several jokes were made during the night about the lack of female representation, including one from Paolma who joked that the category of Best Man was severely & # 39; underrepresented & # 39 ;.

The category included Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Tyler, The Creator, Dermot Kennedy and Post Malone, and Tyler took the victory.

The prizes won kept coming as the Foals group of the year, marking their first BRIT award.

When they went on stage, they said: & # 39; Wow! We did not see it coming. Thank you very much, it means a lot. We want to thank our label for staying with us and giving us artistic freedom. We are allowed to do what we want.

From the day we toured the country in a Royal Mail van, for which we still owe money! It means a lot. Hopefully next year we will see more women in this category! & # 39 ;.

A highly anticipated point in the program was Billie Eilish's exclusive worldwide presentation of the new James Bond theme, No Time To Die, as it offered the public a disturbing interpretation of the song.

Glitzy: Billie changed from her previous set of Burberry camels to a dazzling two black pieces for the performance

After the impressive performance, Jack joked that it was almost as good as the time when Brian May made a duet with 5ive in the British.

Jack talked to Lizzo in the audience that talked about his previous performance, she said: "There was so much energy! They could have done the acting for me. They've well put on the corset and danced with the sexy guys & # 39; & # 39 ;, joked that the British can learn to be more Lizzo buying their album.

Jack tried to continue the conversation about Glastonbury, however, Lizzo looked confused and joked: "I got lost in your eyes!"

The host then referred to the recent duo of Lizzo and Harry, Lizzo turned to grab Harry (Styles) and they held hands when Lizzo asks Jack if he's jealous. Jack replied: "Oh my God, I'm so jealous, Styles goes back!"

Then he went on to discuss his way of playing the flute, and said: & # 39; You've done so much for the flute community! We've invited some members, you've done so much for their street credibility!

The presentation of the Rising Star award was last year's winner Sam Fender, who joked: "Last year I won this award and now I have a gold card from Gregg and Alan Sherrer's number,quot;, before introducing Celeste, who sang His song Strange.

The presentation of the Best International Woman award went to the Spice Girls Mel C, who revealed: & # 39; It feels so good to be back in the BRITs, I am honored to present one of these women, they are daring, brave and inspiring and you're making good bloody music.

For the prize were Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Camilla Cabello, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

After winning, Billie said: & # 39; Thanks sports! Before saying something, you are the only reason I exist, you deserve it. London has always felt like a second home, I just stuttered and said your name. Thanks to my team, brother and family.

Then, Billie opened up to the crowd before holding back the tears and said: & # 39; I wanted to say something I was thinking, I felt very hated recently, but when I was on stage I saw everyone smiling recently, it really made me feel sincerely. I feel like I wanted to cry, and I want to cry right now & # 39 ;.

Returning to Lizzo and Harry, Jack said: & # 39; I didn't even want to talk to him, it was just an excuse to approach you again, are we going to have a little triplet? Harry, what is your best British memory?

Then he asked how people now respect him, and Harry said, "You didn't respect me?"

Jack said: & # 39; Yes, I've always respected you, Up All Night is My Sgt Pepper! & # 39;

Jack then asked Harry who was the woman he brought with him, to which he replied that he was his sister.

Eager to participate in the action with Harry and Jack, Lizzo received a glass of tequila and she placed it in one.

The next step was Stormzy's performance with the special guest Burner Boy, who ended up on a stage full of people completely soaked as the rain fell from the sky.

Make a statement: the next step was Stormzy's heartbreaking performance with special guest Burner Boy, who ended up in a stage full of people completely soaked as the rain fell from the sky

Loving life: Stormzy could not contain his emotion while displaying an animated screen

Dance Dance Dance! The performance was received by a wild reception of the audience

Tom Jones was presenting the prestigious category of Best Song of the Year, after fighting a tough competition, Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi won in the category after securing 10 weeks as number one.

Lewis, accompanied by a bottle of Buckfast, said: Contrary to popular belief, everyone thinks this song is about my ex who is on Love Island, but it's really about my grandmother, who I hope ITV doesn't contact to go To an appointment program.

It has been the best year of my life! Thanks to my mom and dad for having sex! Thanks to my grandmother for dying.

Finally, it was time for the biggest prize of the night, Best Album, presented by Billie and his brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell and awarded to Dave for his album Psycho Drama.

Dave said: & # 39; First, I wanted to thank everyone who supported me, God, my mother, my family and my entire team; It is an honor to receive this for you. There are so many legends in this building.

"There are so many legends, I want to tell Harry Styles, Stormzy, Billie Eilish, that this is one of the greatest honors of my entire life." But I mean, everyone who comes from where I come from, my people from South London …

Friends: Within the event, Harry gave Tom Green a hug and posed for a sweet take with Anne-Marie

& # 39; East London, west, Birmingham, Manny, ETC, all my young kings and queens who pursue their dreams. I'm different. Todos los que están adentro haciendo su tiempo, los amo.

El cantante interpretó al cantante Rod, quien inició la presentación con I Don,amp;#39;t Wanna Talk About It, que Rod bromeó fue para la madre de Jack, Hilary.

Rod luego presentó a sus compañeros de la banda Faces, ya que celebraron 50 años juntos y cantaron su canción Stay With Me.

Reunidos: Rod luego presentó a sus compañeros de la banda Faces, ya que celebraron 50 años juntos y cantaron su canción Stay With Me

Afirmando: Rod y Ronnie parecían que nunca habían estado fuera mientras cantaban juntos la pista.

Lo rompió! En la sala de ganadores, Celeste hizo alarde de su Rising Star Award por las cámaras