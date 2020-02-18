British tourists David and Sally Abel test positive for coronavirus

The son of a British couple who caught the coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan today has devastated the "heinous,quot; handling of the case by the UK government.

Steve Abel said that his parents, David and Sally Abel, "received no communication,quot; from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that "they felt very unloved,quot; despite repeated pleas for help.

The British couple was among the 88 people who tested positive for the virus in Japan today, raising the number of infections on board the ship to 542.

They will now be taken to an additional quarantine on the continent just one day before their quarantine ends aboard the Diamond Princess.

His son also criticized the "failure,quot; of Japan's quarantine measures after the number of patients shot up despite the two-week blockade.

Steve Abel said he could hear his father throw up when he talked to his parents on the phone, although he thought it could be a "shock,quot; instead of a virus symptom.

"The quarantine in Japan has been a failure, that is obvious, so my parents will obviously have to go through that again," he lamented today.

The Foreign Ministry has been under increasing pressure for its slowness to organize a rescue flight after the United States evacuated 340 of its citizens on Monday.

The British embassy in Japan finally said today that it was "working to organize a flight back to the United Kingdom,quot; for the 78 Britons aboard the ship, but it is not clear whether Mr. and Mrs. Abel will now be eligible.

The closure officially ends tomorrow, but passengers who were close to patients with viruses will have to complete a quarantine of 14 days from the date of their last contact.

Even for passengers who can leave, Japanese officials say the landing process could take several days.

British cruise passenger David Abel and his wife Sally (photographed in their cabin at the Diamond Princess) tested positive for coronavirus in Japan

The Diamond Princess (in today's photo) remains locked and hundreds face a longer quarantine period even after the official incubation period ends tomorrow

When asked about the government's treatment of his parents, Steve Abel described him as "heinous."

"They haven't done anything," he told BBC Breakfast.

"They are not communicating with us, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has my number, my wife's number, my brother's number, my sister's number and they have not answered anything and we have been calling them every day for four or five days. & # 39;

He added: & # 39; They are very lively people. There are cracks in the armor and they are falling.

“ My mother cries frequently, my father has a bad temper.

"They don't receive any communication from our country, so they are in the dark and feel very unloved."

David Abel revealed the diagnosis of the couple on Facebook, where he has been providing periodic updates from the ship, but now expects a "moment of silence."

& # 39; We have proven positive and we are going to the hospital soon. Blessings to all & # 39; & # 39 ;, said the 74-year-old man.

In the last of his usual videos on Facebook, Abel had said he was "sure we will give a negative result,quot; after doctors examined the couple for the virus.

After receiving the results of their test, Abel initially said the couple was heading to the hospital, but then said they were destined for a "shelter."

"That's where the partners are sent waiting for their quarantine. No phone, no wi-fi and no medical facilities & # 39 ;, he said.

Abel had also been leading calls for the United Kingdom to organize a rescue flight after the US. UU. He withdrew his citizens and other countries made similar flights.

After the growing frustration of British passengers, the UK embassy in Tokyo said today that it was taking hasty measures to repatriate them.

"Given the conditions on board, we are working to organize a flight back to the UK for British citizens at the Diamond Princess as soon as possible," the embassy said.

"Our staff is contacting British citizens on board to make the necessary arrangements."

Passengers are seen today at the Diamond Princess, where a two-week closure will end tomorrow.

Clothes hang to dry on a balcony of the Diamond Princess, where passengers have been confined in their cabins for two weeks.

The Japanese authorities confirmed another 88 cases today, raising the total of the ship to 542.

Sixty-five of those who tested positive still showed no symptoms.

Some 169 people tested positive in the previous two days, which means that the total has almost doubled in the last 72 hours.

Nearly 3,000 people remain aboard the Diamond Princess and were told that their quarantine would end on February 19, which is tomorrow.

However, the Japanese health minister, Katsunobu Kato, said the process of abandoning the ship would last two to three days.

"We have done tests for everyone,quot; aboard the ship, he told reporters.

"Some results have already come out … and for those whose test results are already clear, we are working to prepare the landing since 19," he said.

Passengers who had close contact with more than 450 patients with viruses on board should complete a 14-day quarantine since the last time they saw them.

It is also expected that the ship's crew, many of whom have been supervising guests and delivering food, observe another quarantine after the last guests have left.

Medical personnel in protective suits are seen at the cruise terminal at Daikoku Pier, where the Diamond Princess is anchored.

A bus carrying US citizens leaves the Cruise Terminal at Daikaku Pier in Yokohama Harbor early yesterday after Washington organized an airlift

American passengers with masks look from the window of a coach that took them from the port of Yokohama to an airport from which they flew across the Pacific.

Mr. and Mrs. Abel were among 3,711 people in quarantine when the ship arrived in Yokohama two weeks ago.

Abel won praise for his funny Facebook videos that became a valuable source of information for the world's media.

The Japanese authorities ordered tests after it was discovered that an 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in Hong Kong last month had the virus.

Passengers have been confined in their cabins amid a dizzying number of cases that has caused growing criticism from Japanese authorities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, told USA Today that the quarantine process had "failed."

& # 39; I would like to sweeten it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

& # 39; Something went wrong in the quarantine process on that ship. I don't know what it was, but many people got infected on that ship.

More than 1,800 people have been examined for the virus in the Diamond Princess and more than 400 of them tested positive.

As a result, the cruise is now the largest group of virus cases outside of mainland China.

Another Briton, Alan Steele, was separated from his wife Wendy and was taken off the ship ten days ago after testing positive for the virus.

A total of 78 Britons are believed to be aboard the ship when it was quarantined.

More than 300 Americans were evacuated from the ship early Monday morning, including more than a dozen who tested positive for the virus.

Evacuees now face another quarantine of 14 days after landing yesterday in North America.

The two British tourists are among 169 people confirmed to have the virus in the last 48 hours, bringing the total aboard the Diamond Princess (pictured) to more than 500

Canada said today that it had "secured a chartered flight to repatriate Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess," but gave no further details.

There were 256 Canadians aboard the ship, with 32 so far testing positive for the virus.

South Korea will send a presidential plane on Tuesday to take back four citizens and a Japanese spouse, an official told reporters.

There are 14 South Koreans on board in total, but the other ten have refused to be evacuated because they live in Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.

While foreign governments have expressed their decision to expel citizens as an attempt to reduce the burden on the Japanese authorities, many have interpreted evacuations as a criticism of the handling of the situation by Tokyo.

The United States and Australia have told citizens that if they refuse repatriation and an additional 14-day quarantine, they will not be allowed to return to their homes for at least two weeks, suggesting that they do not believe that the ship-based quarantine has worked. .

Experts say that cruise ships are vulnerable to the spread of viruses due to the large number of older passengers that are confined together.

A study by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that the elderly and the sick are at greater risk of contracting the virus.

In addition, passengers who have disbursed large sums of money for a vacation may not want to point out their medical problems and jeopardize their travels.

Health officials in protective suits on a shuttle bus that carries American passengers who have chosen to leave the Diamond Princess cruise

There are almost 3,000 people aboard the Diamond Princess, which is being held in a port near Yokohama, Japan, since February 3 and passengers are not allowed to leave.

Japan has also confirmed at least 65 cases in the country, including many involving people with no history of recent trips to China.

Authorities have said the virus is being transmitted locally now and have asked citizens to avoid crowds and nonessential meetings.

On Monday, the amateur part of the Tokyo Marathon was canceled, which was expected to attract some 38,000 runners. Only elite athletes can now participate.

The public celebration for Emperor Naruhito's birthday has also been ruled out by fears of viruses.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people in total and it was confirmed that almost 72,500 people have the virus.

The official death toll in China reached 1,868 today after another 98 people died, mainly in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei.

Five people died outside of mainland China: in France, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The virus is believed to have emerged in a market that sold wild animals in Wuhan last year before spreading through China.