Brit Awards Boss responds to criticisms of Charli XCX and Anne-Marie

The British music awards are criticized for the lack of nominated women, but the boss defends the nominations and insists that they simply reflected a strong 2019 for male acts.

Brit Awards Chief Geoff taylor has responded to Charli XCX Y Ana MariaCriticism of the lack of women nominated for this year's British Album of the Year award.

Anne-Marie and Charli have expressed their frustration over the lack of women on a restricted list for the ceremony on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, which she presents Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Harry StylesY Michael Kiwanuka.

However, Geoff, the executive director of the awards organizers of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), notes that three of last year's five nominees, which included Anne-Marie, were women, although all were men. 1975 won at night

"There has been a lot of success for male acts in 2019, and with grime and hip-hop very well, they are genres more dominated by men," he told the British magazine Music Week. "That's different than 2019."

"Last year we had a good presentation of women (nominees) with the same (gender) balance in the academy. So last year it was about Dua Lipa, Ana Maria, Jorja SmithFlorence (Florence and the machine) Y Jess Glynne".

The BPI chief continued saying that the nominations simply reflected a strong 2019 for male acts.

"When you look at the nominees for the Album of the Year, everyone released absolutely fantastic records," he says. "We have an academy made up of men and women alike, and that academy decided that these were the best releases of this year in particular. I think we should respect that."

Anne-Marie told the British newspaper Daily Mirror that the lack of female representation this year "bothers me," while Charli, who could win the British Female Solo Artist award at the O2 event in London, expressed her fury over the lack of gender balance.

"What the hell is that about?" She was enraged. "It's what everyone has been saying. Women not only deserve to be in the women's categories, we are not the sub-plot, the act of warming up, we are the main event."