Brian Austin Green believes that Shannen Doherty & # 39; will overcome & # 39; the last battle against cancer

When he speaks at the Annual Open Hearts Gala in Beverly Hills, the actor & # 39; BH90210 & # 39; assesses the situation of his co-star and emphasizes that & # 39; adversity only strengthens people & # 39 ;.

Brian Austin Green He has faith that his friend and former co-star Shannen Doherty He will overcome his last battle against cancer.

The "BH90210"The actress was diagnosed with stage four cancer a year ago, and the news was released last month. It comes after she previously conquered breast cancer, and Brian told Us Weekly that he is sure she will the same this time. "

"I don't want to talk much about her, but it's a difficult situation," he said, while speaking at the Annual Open Hearts Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, February 14. "I mean, you know, cancer is not easy for everyone. And I love Shannen, and we have always had a great relationship, and she is strong. She will overcome this and get out of this what she is supposed to do. Get out of this.

"Adversity only makes us stronger, if we leave him, and he does it with her, sure. She is a very good person. She is a very good person, so she deserves all the supporters and all the friendships." that she has ".

Shannen previously revealed that Brian was one of the few groups of people who knew his diagnosis, and she told him while filming for the independent season of the restarted program, "BH90210."

"I had moments of great anxiety when I thought, & # 39; I really can't do this & # 39 ;, and Brian was the only person who, from that group of people I knew, said, quite quickly and said:" Here, him – this is what I am dealing with, "he explained during an interview on"Good morning america".

"Then, before shooting, he always called me and said: & # 39; Listen, you know, whatever happens, I support you & # 39 ;. He looked at me and said:" We have this, boy … So Brian me it helped a lot. "