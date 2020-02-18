Brenden Dillon commercial ratings: capitals add defensive depth as sharks start over

%MINIFYHTML375937df51c89a9e6bf22f5c7c94a0b311% %MINIFYHTML375937df51c89a9e6bf22f5c7c94a0b312%

Washington's capitals always seem to make a move before the trade deadline with the hope of a deep playoff race.

This season is no different as Washington acquired defender Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a couple of draft picks Tuesday afternoon.

Dillon joins a talented blue line body led by Norris Trophy leader John Carlson and veterans Michal Kempny and Dmitry Orlov.

"Brenden is an experienced defender who plays a solid defensive game with a high level of competence and physics," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in the team's press release. "We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group."

On the other hand, Sharks are trying to maximize the value of some free agents without pending restrictions as they head to the top of the NHL draft lottery.

This is how both teams did it.

Capitals received from San José:

The Brenden Dillon defender

Sharks received from Washington:

The Colorado second round selection in 2020 and a conditional fourth round selection of 2021 and San Jose retains 50 percent of Dillon's salary.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the conditional election is based on whether Washington wins the Stanley Cup. If they win it, San Jose acquires the Arizona Coyotes third round 2020 selection instead of the Washington 2021 third round selection.

More details about the Dillon exchange: in case Washington wins the Stanley Cup, then the Caps will give it the third selection of San Jose Arizona RD in 2020 instead of the third selection of Washington RD in 2021 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 18, 2020

Degree of capital letters: A

Washington, which enters Tuesday at the top of the Metropolitan Division, was strengthened by possibly acquiring the best defender available in the commercial market.

The Capitals split with two draft picks, and even if they win the Stanley Cup and San Jose gets the 2020 2020 third-round pick from Arizona, they are both expected to be in the bottom half in each round.

Dillon should fit perfectly with Washington, as they will probably match him with Carlson in the top match. It is a perfect complement to the Norris Trophy candidate, since he is an offensive defender and Dillon is a defensive defender.

Carlson leads the team in points (70) and assists (55) while taking his 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) to the blue line of the Caps.

MacLellan achieved its goal of adding depth before the deadline without mortgaging high-end assets. The Capitals hope that this movement will help them stay first in the Metropolitan with the Pittsburgh Penguins breathing through the neck.

Shark Grade: B-

The San Jose Sharks will not go anywhere this season. They already lost Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl and Erik Karlsson for long-term injuries and entered Tuesday's games with the sixth worst record in the league.

For general manager Doug Wilson, the goal of the business season was to get as many assets as possible so that the wheels get back on track for 2020-21.

San Jose does not have its first-round pick in this year's draft, as the Ottawa Senators obtained it as part of the Karlsson exchange, so this move helps increase their stock of draft picks in the second and third round. They now have two second-round selections and potentially two third-round selections if the Capitals win the Stanley Cup this season.

However, it is felt that San José could have obtained more from the capitals or another business partner. Yes, Dillon is a pending unrestricted free agent, but he has a relatively low AAV of $ 3.27 million and was considered one of the best defenders available in the market.