Brazilian gangs: militias expand control in Rio de Janeiro | Brazil news

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, mafia-like organizations known as "the militia,quot; have become even more feared for their violence and control of the city than their famous drug gangs.

They were reportedly made up of former police officers, firefighters and soldiers who began to want to protect their neighborhoods, but accumulated enormous influence on the road, and now they have become rebels.

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.