Brad Pitt: Here is what follows for the actor after winning an Oscar!

As you know, Brad Pitt won his first Oscar and went for his role in & # 39; Once Upon A Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;. Obviously, that was a great milestone in the life and career of the actor, but now fans are eager to know what is next for him!

However, it turns out that Pitt still enjoys his Oscar win and is not really thinking about his next project at the moment.

A source tells HollywoodLife that he is in no hurry to secure another iconic role.

Instead, ‘Brad is trying to take some time to relax before discovering his next move. This Oscar meant a lot to him and he is in no hurry to run to another project. It will take time to enjoy this moment. He has joked that he wants and needs a vacation and is definitely well deserved, so honestly it is probably his next step. "

His iMDB page shows that he is still working on projects as a producer, as he is credited as one in a couple of different films, including The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, but also in a documentary by Chris Cornell.

In addition, although he is not in a hurry to join any new project, according to reports, he was already in talks to star in the Babylon film since November last year, according to Variety.

The source added that “ upon meeting him, he will make another film in the very near future, but he also has a production company and other projects, so while taking a break, it will be short and not much. & # 39;

Brad walked home with an Oscar for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, winning in the Supporting Actor category.



