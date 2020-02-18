Boy Scouts of America declares bankruptcy amid hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuse – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML3e62f54ec784043b7e3fbb5584c4420c11% %MINIFYHTML3e62f54ec784043b7e3fbb5584c4420c12%

WILMINGTON, Del. (CNN) – Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy, according to a court document filed in the Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday morning. The youth organization, which celebrated its 110th anniversary on February 8, listed liabilities between $ 100 million and $ 500 million, but $ 50,000 or less in assets.

Filing for bankruptcy comes at a time when the organization faces hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuse, thousands of alleged victims of abuse and a growing number of members. As a result of the presentation, all civil litigation against the organization is suspended.

%MINIFYHTML3e62f54ec784043b7e3fbb5584c4420c13% %MINIFYHTML3e62f54ec784043b7e3fbb5584c4420c14%

Paul Mones, a Los Angeles-based lawyer representing "hundreds of victims of sexual abuse in individual lawsuits," called the organization's bankruptcy a "tragedy."

%MINIFYHTML3e62f54ec784043b7e3fbb5584c4420c15% %MINIFYHTML3e62f54ec784043b7e3fbb5584c4420c16%

“These young people took an oath. They promised to be obedient, they promised to support the Scouts and they promised to be honorable. Many of them are extremely angry because that was not what happened to them and the Boy Scouts of America did not take the step as they should, "said Mones.

The BSA filed several hundred lawsuits for sexual abuse

The BSA faced hundreds of claims of alleged victims of sexual abuse across the country, all of which are now suspended due to bankruptcy.

Several of the lawsuits allege repeated caresses, exposure to pornography and forced anal or oral sex. In response, the BSA said at the time that "they deeply care about all victims of child abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who has been harmed during their time in the Scout Movement." They added that they were "outraged that there have been times when people took advantage of our program to abuse innocent children."

“We believe in the victims, we support them, we pay for the advice of a provider of their choice and we encourage them to come forward. The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) policy is that all incidents of suspected abuse be reported to the police, ”said the organization.

Last April, the court's testimony showed that the organization believed that more than 7,800 of its former leaders were involved in the sexual abuse of more than 12,000 children over the course of 72 years.

Mones, who was part of a legal team that won a $ 18.5 million verdict against BSA by former victim of sexual abuse and Scout Kerry Lewis in 2010, said Monday that instead of having his day in court, the alleged victims Who had pending lawsuits now will need to file claims in bankruptcy court.

Michael Pfau, a Seattle-based lawyer whose firm represents 300 alleged victims across the country, said the bankruptcy claims process will be decidedly different for those who suffer due to the alleged inaction of the BSA.

"They will not have to make statements about their life history. Their lives will not be examined, but they lose their right to a jury trial. For many survivors of abuse, tell their story in a court of law and force organizations to defend their actions can be cathartic. That won't happen with a bankruptcy, "Pfau said.

Mones said that after the Lewis case, his law office received hundreds of phone calls from adult men who claimed to have been victims of BSA sexual abuse, but many states had statutes of limitation that reduced their legal options at that time. It was not until years later, when some state legislators enacted new laws that allowed victims to file lawsuits without limits on when the alleged abuse took place, that a flood of complaints against the youth organization was filed.

Pfau estimates that the number of claimants will outshine those of the Catholic church.

“Catholic bankruptcies have a limited geographic scope. Here there will be plaintiffs from the 50 states and the American territories, "Pfau said." We can talk about files and numbers, but in reality if you go back and realize the extent of human carnage, it is impressive. "

New members, a new president and a new society.

Reports of a bankruptcy filing began in December 2018, when The Wall Street Journal reported that the BSA had hired the Sidley Austin LLP law firm for possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy assistance, but no official filing was filed. see you Monday.

In the 14 months since then, the youth organization has allowed boys who identify as girls to join the Scouts, a controversial movement that was seen by some, including the president of Girl Scouts of the USA, Kathy Hopinkah Hannan, as an attempt to increase your decreased enrollment. numbers.

In August, the organization sent about 120 allegations of abuse by Scout leaders to law enforcement for further investigation, saying it believes in the victims and that the youth organization is working to identify "alleged additional perpetrators."

The Boy Scouts of America also appointed a new president, a former Scout who promised to "move the organization forward."

Last week, the organization announced a partnership with 1in6, a leading organization for male survivors of sexual abuse, to expand their services and better support the needs of the victims.

"We sincerely apologize to anyone who has been harmed in the Scout Movement," said BSA CEO and President Roger Mosby, announcing the partnership. "In addition to implementing strong policies to prevent abuse, we are dedicated to supporting victims when and how they need it."

However, for the alleged victims, the bankruptcy declaration of the organization may represent another institution that did not protect them and is avoiding taking responsibility for the abuse that occurred under their supervision.

"We need to make sure that we receive some responsibility and if (bankruptcy court) is how we have to do it, then so be it," Pfau said.

