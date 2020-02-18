Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy due to sexual abuse lawsuits – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML825fc7866d35bf1620b9190308c7186111% %MINIFYHTML825fc7866d35bf1620b9190308c7186112%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – Attacked by hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuse, the Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy on Monday in hopes of developing a potentially gigantic victim compensation plan that will allow the sacred 110-year organization to continue.

The filing of Chapter 11 at the federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the largest and most complex bankruptcies ever seen. Dozens of lawyers seek agreements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were abused by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago, but are now only eligible to sue due to recent changes in the statute of limitations laws of their state.

By going to bankruptcy court, Scouts can suspend those lawsuits for now. But ultimately, they might be forced to sell some of their vast properties, including camps and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation fund that could exceed one billion dollars.

"The exploration programs will continue throughout this process and for many years," said Evan Roberts, spokesperson for the Scouts. "Local councils do not declare bankruptcy because they are legally separate and distinct organizations."

In a statement posted on Twitter, the organization said it hoped to achieve the objectives by filing bankruptcy protection: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue to carry out their mission for years to come. The organization said it intended to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victim Compensation Trust that would provide fair compensation to victims.

"Local councils, which provide programming, financial, facilities and administrative support to Scouting units in their communities, have not declared bankruptcy," the statement said. "They are legally separated, distinct and financially independent of the national organization."

Bankruptcy represents a painful turnaround for an organization that has been a pillar of American civic life for generations and a training ground for future leaders. Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout has long been a proud achievement that politicians, business leaders, astronauts and others put in their resumes and in their official biographies.

The finances of the Boy Scouts have been strained in recent years by the decrease in membership and sexual abuse agreements.

The number of young people participating in the exploration has fallen below 2 million, below more than 4 million in the peak years of the 1970s. The organization has tried to counteract the decline by admitting girls, but its list of Members had great success on January 1 when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for decades an important sponsor of the Boy Scout units, severed ties and withdrew more than 400,000 explorers in favor of their own programs.

The financial landscape worsened last year after New York, Arizona, New Jersey and California passed laws that make it easier for victims of abuse to file claims. Teams of attorneys across the United States have registered clients in hundreds to sue the Boy Scouts.

RELATED: Various costumes alleging sexual abuse filed against California Boy Scout organizations

Most cases of recent appearance date from the sixties, seventies and eighties; the organization says there were only five known abuse victims in 2018. The Boy Scouts attribute the change to a series of prevention policies adopted since the mid-1980s, including mandatory criminal background checks and abuse prevention training for all staff and volunteers, and rule that two or more adult leaders are present during all activities.

Among the issues that will be addressed in bankruptcy court: the fate of the Boy Scout assets; the extent to which the organization's insurance will help cover the compensation; and if the assets of the 261 local Scout councils will be added to the fund.

"There are many very angry and resentful men who will not allow the Boy Scouts to leave without saying what all their assets are," said lawyer Paul Mones, who represents numerous clients who sue the BSA. "They don't want stone without stirring."

Amid the flood of lawsuits, the Scouts recently mortgaged the main properties owned by national leaders, including the headquarters in Irving, Texas, and the 140,000-acre Philmont Ranch in New Mexico, to help secure a line of credit.

Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts have kept confidential files since the 1920s that list the staff and volunteers involved in sexual abuse, with the stated purpose of keeping predators away from young people. According to a court statement, the archives as of January listed 7,819 alleged abusers and 12,254 victims.

Until last spring, the organization had insisted that it never knowingly allowed a predator to work with young people. But in May, The Associated Press reported that lawyers for abuse victims had identified multiple cases in which known predators were allowed to return to leadership positions. The next day, Boy Scout executive director Mike Surbaugh wrote to a congressional committee, acknowledging that the group's previous claim was false.

James Kretschmer of Houston, among the many men who sued for alleged abuse, says he was sexually abused by a Scout leader for several months in the mid-1970s in the Spokane, Washington area. Regarding bankruptcy, he said: "It's a shame because in essence and what it was supposed to be, the Boy Scouts is a beautiful organization."

"But you know, anything can get corrupted." "And if they are not going to protect the people they have trusted with the children, then turn it off and move on."

Before the presentation of Chapter 11, the lawyers said that due to the presence of 50 states of the organization, as well as its ties with churches and civic groups that sponsor exploration troops, a Boy Scout bankruptcy would be unprecedented in its complexity. It would be national in scope, unlike the various bankruptcy cases of the Catholic Church, which have been developed diocese by diocese.

"A Boy Scout bankruptcy would be bigger than any other child abuse bankruptcy we've seen," said Seattle-based lawyer Mike Pfau, whose firm represents dozens of men across the country claiming they were abused as Boy Scouts

To illustrate the depth of their problems, the organization sued six of its insurers in 2018 for refusing to cover their sexual abuse responsibilities. The insurers said their obligation was void because the Scouts refused to take effective preventive measures, such as warning parents that children could be abused.

