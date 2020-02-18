Boy Scouts declares bankruptcy to suspend sexual abuse lawsuits | USA news

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday after hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuse in hopes of developing a victim compensation plan that allows the 110-year organization to continue.

Dozens of lawyers in the United States seek agreements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were abused as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago, but are now only eligible to sue due to recent changes in the statute of their states. laws limitations.

By going to bankruptcy court, Scouts can suspend those lawsuits for now.

But ultimately, they might be forced to sell some of their vast properties, including camps and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation fund that could exceed $ 1 billion.

"There are many very angry and resentful men who will not allow the Boy Scouts to leave without saying what all their assets are," said lawyer Paul Mones, who represents numerous clients who sue the group. "They don't want stone without stirring."

US Boy Scout scandal USA: more than 12,000 sexually abused children (02:18)

James Kretschmer of Houston, among the many men who sued for alleged abuse, said he was sexually abused by a Scout leader for several months in the mid-1970s in the Spokane, Washington area.

Regarding bankruptcy, he said: "It's a shame because in essence and what it was supposed to be, the Boy Scouts is a beautiful organization.

"But you know, anything can get corrupted and if they aren't going to protect the people they have trusted with the children, then turn it off and move on."

Evan Roberts, a Scout spokesman, said operations will proceed normally despite the bankruptcy announcement.

"The exploration programs will continue throughout this process and for many years," he said.

Membership Decrease

The finances of the Boy Scouts have been strained in recent years by the decrease in membership and sexual abuse agreements.

The number of young people participating in the exploration has fallen below two million, below more than four million in the peak years of the 1970s.

Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts have kept confidential files since the 1920s that list the staff and volunteers involved in sexual abuse, with the stated purpose of keeping predators away from young people.

According to a court statement, the archives as of January listed 7,819 alleged abusers and 12,254 victims.

Last year, the organization insisted that it never knowingly allowed a sexual predator to work with young children.

But in May, The Associated Press reported that lawyers for abuse victims identified multiple cases in which known sexual abusers were allowed to return to leadership positions.

The next day, Boy Scout executive director Mike Surbaugh wrote to a congressional committee, acknowledging that the group's previous claim was false.