Bow Wow does not agree that Nick Cannon's films are better than his own after the social media user confronts them

Roommates, social networks are known for mentioning debates about celebrities and questions about pop culture. A recent question involved rapper / actor Bow Wow and Nick Cannon, specifically, which of the two has the best movies. Bow Wow intervened to give his opinion on the matter and feels that his films reign supremely.

Both Bow Wow and Nick Cannon have starred in their fair share of movies, but when it all comes down to that, who makes the best movies? In case you need a quick reminder, Bow Wow has hits like "Like Mike,quot;, "Roll Bounce,quot;, "Johnson Family Vacation,quot; and "Lottery Ticket,quot;. While Nick Cannon has "Drumline,quot;, "Love Dont Cost A Thing,quot; and "Underclassmen,quot; on his resume.

The question was initially raised on Instagram and Bow Wow got it, and he definitely has thoughts, writing:

“Brother, what you smoked, it happened. Nick, my son, but NBA players and kids everywhere look like Mike's shirt. I don't see children with band clothes as outfits. Sorry dawg But everyone has their opinion. But the movies I put on have a lot of weight … A LOT. "

Nick Cannon saw Bow Wow's comment and offered his own opinion:

"Aww this is nice! Now let me re-educate our people to help this next generation change the world! Go ahead, Shad! You know I love you, brother!

Well, it seems that everything is fine among the boys and all this is very fun. However, we still want to know who has the best movies …

