Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: how to watch on television in the United Kingdom and the United States, live broadcast, start time

Borussia Dortmund will be assigned the task of keeping Paris Saint-Germain at bay when they welcome the French champions to Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of the last 16 Champions League games on Tuesday.

The PSG led his group and will be driven by Neymar's return to his attack flanks, with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani completing their first line.

However, the German team will be able to free the French champions from the arrival of the Erling Haaland star, with the striker scoring nine times in six appearances for his new team since January.

Dortmund has not reached the quarterfinals of the European competition since 2016-17, while the PSG will be eager to progress in a tournament he had never won before.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG on American and British television

Game Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Date Tuesday, February 18 Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Channel (US) Galavision / Univision NOW Canal (United Kingdom) BT Sport 3

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada

Readers of the United States (USA) can find out what football is showing on television here. In the USA UU., Borussia Dortmund vs PSG can be seen live and on demand with B / R Live.

Readers of the United Kingdom (UK) can discover what football is shown on television here . In the UK, Borussia Dortmund vs PSG can be seen live and on demand with BT Sport Live.

In Canada, the game can be broadcast live and on demand with DAZN . New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

US online transmission UU. UK online transmission Canada Online Streaming B / R live BT Sport Live DAZN

News from the Borussia Dortmund team and injuries

Position Squad of Borussia Dortmund Goalkeepers Burki, Unbehaun, Hitz, Oelschlagel Defenders Zagadou, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Can, Schmelzer Midfielders Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Brandt, Hazard, Witsel, Reyna, Racshl Forward Sancho, Haaland

Julian Brandt has been put aside for an ankle injury, while Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney are injured.

Borussia Dortmund predicted the initial XI: Burki Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Danger, Sancho, Haaland

PSG team news and injuries

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Bulka Defenders Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Meunier, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Dagba Midfielders Verratti, Walls, Sarabia, Herrera, Gueye Forward Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Draxler

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Neymar would be involved in the team after recovering from a rib injury, which caused him to lose four games.

However, Presnel Kimpembe is a physical concern before the crash with a thigh problem, while Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo will also be ruled out.

PSG predicted the start of XI: Navas; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Bernat; Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar; Icardi, Mbappe