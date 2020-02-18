Boris Kudjoe's answer to T.I asking how he and Nicole Park hide their "dirt,quot; becomes viral: "we respect each other enough,quot;

Boris Kudjoe and Nicole Ari Parker are the sexiest royal couple in Hollywood after Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. The two recently visited the T.I podcast expeditiously to talk about how they managed to stay together for so long without scandal.

T.I and Tiny are still together after their season in jail and their inappropriate behavior with other women.

From his alleged appointment with Bernice Burgos to the infamous slap on the butt he gave Asia Epperson, T.I has been at the center of infidelity rumors in recent years.

While talking about love and relationships, the musicians noticed that they had been married for almost ten years and wanted to know what is the secret that Boris and Nicole have to prevent their dirt from spilling out of the house.

It turns out that it is something surprisingly simple: they give themselves grace and refrain from anything that shames their family.

Boris says: ‘When you are willing to give the other person the space to mess up because we are all human. You have to be willing to give your partner a real f * ck up opportunity and not run through the hills. But to endure, grow through the process, both with your partner and individually, and you will leave the other side as a better human being. "

When Tiny mentions that she hasn't heard any gossip about them, Kudjoe explains: & # 39; I don't think there's a lot of important dirt, but we also respect each other enough that I never want to embarrass myself, your children or anyone. # 39;

Since then, the interview clip has gone viral with many people talking to point out that there doesn't have to be "dirt,quot; in a couple because everything can be prevented.

What do you think of the questions of T.I and Tiny? Are you surprised by Boris's answer?



