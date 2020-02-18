Boosie unleashes her opinion about the transgender daughter of Dwyane Wade, Zaya: "You're going too far, don't cut her ass,quot;

%MINIFYHTML7a3312327f8b1362c577862ff253e7f611% %MINIFYHTML7a3312327f8b1362c577862ff253e7f612%

Phew! Roommates, social networks are on fire after Boosie expressed her views on Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya. If you know anything about Boosie, then you should already know that his comments were far from being politically correct, since he spoke openly about being against gender reassignment as such a young age.

Following Dwyane Wade's comments in a recent interview on "Good Morning America," where he continued to discuss his transgender daughter, Zaya, Boosie posted a video on Instagram with his own thoughts on the situation. Social networks exploded as soon as the video was published, because Boosie controversial comments with respect to D. Wade and Zaya.

In the video, Boosie said this when he addressed Dwyane directly:

“I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you went too far, damn it. That's a man. A 12 year old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They have not yet been resolved. I could meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his shit was gone, how was he going to go, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. "

He continued, adding:

"Don't cut the shit, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, let him be gay. But don't cut the shit, bruh. Don't do it, and dress him as a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. old. He's not up there still. He has not yet made his final decisions. Don't take away the f ** king d ** k, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're a fucking trippin, dawg. "

As expected, Boosie's comments have been divided into social networks and have further expanded the discussion about gender identity and the transition in relation to children. At this time, neither Dwyane nor his wife Gabrielle Union have responded publicly to Boosie's comments.

Roommates, what do you think about this?