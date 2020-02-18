Bloomberg would sell commercial interests if elected president – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6230cb4be52809da8106397f6a2630b011% %MINIFYHTML6230cb4be52809da8106397f6a2630b012%

SACRAMENTO, California – Mike Bloomberg would sell the financial data and the media company he created in the 1980s, which bears his name and made him a billionaire, if he is elected president of the United States, a senior advisor said Tuesday.

Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP in a blind trust, and the trustee would then sell the company, said consultant Tim O & # 39; Brien. Proceeds from the sale would go to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable donation arm that funds cause from climate change to public health and grants to American cities.

The only restriction that Bloomberg would impose on sale is that it is not sold to a foreign buyer or a private equity company, said O & # 39; Brien. Bloomberg, a Democrat, is currently the company's executive director.

"We want to be 180 degrees away from Donald Trump around conflicts of financial interests," O & # 39; Brien told The Associated Press. "We believe it is one of the biggest spots in the presidency, and Trump's record is his refusal to withdraw from his own financial interests." And we want to be very transparent, clean and clear with the voters about where Mike is in these things. "

In fact, as one of the richest people in the world, Bloomberg would have an extraordinarily complicated financial image to unravel if he wins the presidency. His commitment to sell the company contrasts sharply with Republican Trump, who refused to part with his business completely, instead of putting his assets in a trust controlled by his two adult children and a senior company executive. He has continued to make money with his properties.

Bloomberg said in 2018, when he was considering a presidential candidacy, that he would consider selling his business if he were elected. The company is not currently for sale. He retained ownership of the company when he served as mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, but resigned from his title as executive director.

O & # 39; Brien's comment comes amid the growing scrutiny of Bloomberg's wealth and commercial possessions of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. He will face them on the stage of the debate for the first time on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

If he won the White House, the exact timeline for a sale is unclear, said O & # 39; Brien. Nor has a decision been made about what would happen with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Bloomberg created his own company in 1981, after being fired from the investment bank Salomon Brothers with compensation of $ 10 million. His new company created the Bloomberg Terminal, a dedicated computer with proprietary software that allowed Wall Street merchants, buyers and sellers to view financial transaction data in real time. The terminal quickly became an essential product throughout the financial world and has been used by entities such as the World Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank.

Bloomberg then grew the business to include a financial news arm, which has become an important news service. The media faced criticism for allowing their reporters to cover the campaign but prevented them from reporting comprehensive investigations on Bloomberg or his Democratic rivals. Newsroom leaders did not impose restrictions similar to Trump reports.

Bloomberg has also faced new scrutiny about the lawsuits filed by women in his company alleging discrimination or hostile treatment. Bloomberg has said he will not release women from any confidentiality agreement they have signed with the company.

Bloomberg entered the presidential race in November and has been steadily climbing in national polls, driven by $ 400 million in advertising. With an estimated value of $ 60 billion, it completely self-finances its campaign.