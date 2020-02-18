Bloomberg makes debate, facing Dem rivals for the first time

%MINIFYHTMLed9f83d6acfab3335c9282f18c76662611% %MINIFYHTMLed9f83d6acfab3335c9282f18c76662612%

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate, marking the first time he will be alongside the rivals he has avoided so far by ignoring early voting states and using his personal fortune to define himself through of television ads.

A new NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll published on Tuesday shows Bloomberg with 19% national support in the Democratic nomination contest.

The former mayor of New York City, who launched his presidential campaign in November, will appear in Wednesday's Las Vegas debate alongside former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. . Billionaire fellow and philanthropist Tom Steyer is still waiting to qualify.

The Bloomberg campaign said it was seeing "a surge of support across the country,quot; and that qualifying for Wednesday's debate "is the last sign that Mike's plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more Americans. ".

"Mike is eager to join the other Democratic candidates on stage and explain why he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country," Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement.

The National Democratic Committee recently changed its rules on how a candidate qualifies for debate, opening the door for Bloomberg to be on stage and provoking the anger of some candidates who left the race for not reaching the previous stages. Previously, candidates had to receive a certain amount of campaign contributions to qualify, but Bloomberg, which has an estimated value of $ 60 billion, does not accept donations.

The primetime event will be a clear departure from Bloomberg's highly choreographed campaign. He has invested more than $ 300 million in television advertising, a way of defining himself for voters without facing criticism. While he has campaigned in more than two dozen states, he does not answer questions from voters and delivers a standard speech that lasts less than 15 minutes, often reading from a teleprompter.

He meets occasional protesters, including one who recently took the stage in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shouting: “This is not democracy. This is a plutocracy! But their friendly crowds generally quickly overwhelm protesters with songs of "We like Mike!"

Bloomberg will likely face much more direct fire in the debate. His fellow Democratic contenders have intensified his attacks on him in recent days, accusing him of trying to "buy the elections,quot; and criticizing his support for the "stop and search,quot; tactic while he was mayor of the city of New York that led the police to attack mainly black and Hispanic men for searches.

Bloomberg has barely crossed the road with his fellow Democrats. He decided to omit the first four voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina in favor of focusing on the 14 states that vote on March 3 and the contests that will come later.

He rarely mentions his rivals by name, although his campaign focuses on the idea that none of them can beat President Donald Trump. And Bloomberg, more than anyone else, has preached his campaign about a possible collapse of Biden. He has been aggressive in attacking African-American voters in the south, a central demographic for the Biden campaign.

Biden said he doesn't think "you can buy a choice."

"I will have the opportunity to discuss it above all, from making a red line to stopping and recording a lot of other things," Biden told reporters last week.

The survey published on Tuesday shows Sanders leading the Democratic primary competition, with 31% support nationwide. After Bloomberg at 19%, Biden is at 15%, Warren at 12%, Klobuchar at 9% and Buttigieg at 8%. Steyer is at 2%, and the representative Tulsi Gabbard is less than 1%, with 5% undecided.

The telephone survey of 527 Democrats and independent Democrats was conducted by the Marist Survey of the Marist Institute of Public Opinion. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.