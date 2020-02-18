Blagojevich and Trump's relationship goes back years – Up News Info Chicago

– Former Governor Rod Blagojevich and President Donald Trump have a history that goes back many years, long before Blagojevich went to prison and before Trump was better known as a politician.

President Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he would commute Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence, which would free the former prison governor without erasing his criminal record.

Blagojevich was arrested at his home in December 2008, accused of trying to personally benefit from his position as governor; including trying to sell an appointment for the US Senate seat that Barack Obama once held before being elected president in 2008. After two trials, he was convicted of more than a dozen corruption charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison He has been behind bars since March 2012.

In the three years and four months between his arrest and the day he appeared in prison, Blagojevich became a kind of pop culture celebrity. Among his projects was an appearance on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice,quot; program in March and April 2010.

Blagojevich was "fired,quot; by Trump on April 4, 2010, after four weeks on the show. Appearing for the end of the season the following month, Blagojevich told Trump that he was grateful for the opportunity to tell the public that he was innocent of the charges against hm. He profusely expressed his innocence again.

At that time, Trump asked the other contestants gathered that season: "Who thinks Rod is guilty?"

Received by the silence, Trump persisted. Finally, Olympic sprinter and television commentator Michael Johnson shyly raised his hand, shrugged his shoulders and then leaned back and shook hands with Blagojevich, who was sitting behind him.

On April 2, 2011, Blagojevich spoke some flattering words about Trump while speaking to high school students attending the Junior Statesmen of America convention in Oak Brook that politics needs them.

"Look, I've been fired before," said Blagojevich, causing a slight laugh from the crowd that day. "But he is the only guy who fired me who I really like. I think he has a lot to offer. He is not a politician. He is a man who has great success, a billionaire probably many times, who also had his share of adversity. ".

Despite belonging to opposing political parties, Blagojevich said he would be "supporting,quot; Trump.

It was around that time that Trump began to draw attention in the political sphere. Also in April 2011, Trump asked President Obama to publish his long-term birth certificate amid the "primary,quot; theories that claimed that Obama was not born in the United States, and the credit was attributed when Obama did, to Although Obama rejected it as a distraction for "side shows and carnival barkers."

In the midst of that controversy, Trump was considered a possible 2012 Republican presidential candidate and said he thought he would defeat Obama, although he finally decided not to run and backed Republican Mitt Romney.

And since before Blagojevich's season in "The Celebrity Apprentice," Trump and Blagojevich had a relationship that involved Trump's checkbook.

Trump personally donated $ 7,000 to the Blagojevich campaigns ($ 5,000 in 2002 and $ 2,000 in 2007) before his conviction, and his hotel and casino organization donated another $ 2,000 in 2003. The records show no donation to Republican opponents. from Blagojevich: Jim Ryan in 2002 or Judy Baar Topinka in 2006.

Blagojevich even mentioned Trump just as he was preparing to appear in a federal prison in March 2012.

"Donald Trump fired me," Blagojevich said at the time. "This I have to do now is worse."

Once Trump took office in January 2017, Blagojevich had been in prison for almost five years. And since taking office, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Blagojevich's 14-year sentence was too severe for his crimes.

President Trump said in May 2018 that he was seriously considering commuting Blagojevich's sentence.

The issue came up again in August of last year. On Wednesday, August 7, President Trump said on Air Force One: “I am thinking very seriously about commuting his sentence so he can go home with his family after seven years. You have drug dealers who don't receive 30 days, and they killed 25 people. "

But the next day, Trump's tone had changed. He tweeted that White House personnel were "continuing to review this matter,quot; when it came to what to do with Blagojevich's sentence.

On Tuesday, President Trump complied with his comments.

“He spent eight years in jail, he has a long time to go. Many people disagree with the ruling, ”Trump said before boarding the Air Force One to head to California on Tuesday. "He will be able to go home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful and ridiculous phrase in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others."

It is not clear exactly when Blagojevich would be released from federal prison in Colorado, where he is imprisoned.