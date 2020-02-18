Billie Eilish says online bullying ruined her life

BBC

The creator of hits & # 39; Bury a Friend & # 39; She reveals that she stops reading comments on her social networks for the sake of her mental health due to the vicious internet trolls.

Billie eilish He has stopped reading comments on his social networks, blaming the intimidation of trolls for "ruining my life."

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the 18-year-old singer reflected on the impact of cyberbullying and admitted that she had to step away from her platforms due to the cruel comments she often saw there.

When asked if he still reads comments on his pages, Billie replied: "No, I stopped like two days ago. Literally two days ago. I stopped reading the comments completely, because I was ruining my life. Once again, yes."

His brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell, who also participated in the interview to promote the couple's Bond theme No time to dieHe added, "I think you could see someone who is like a famous celebrity, you might think: & # 39; Sticks and stones, nothing I can say will be really powerful for them & # 39;". But everything is, everything is very equal online. "

And when the interviewer commented that, despite Billie's fame and success in the music industry, such comments may still hurt, the teenager replied: "It's worse, it's worse than ever."

Billie will perform "No Time to Die" live for the first time at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday night, February 18, 2020.