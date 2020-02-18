Billie Eilish is honest about how the Internet is ruining her life

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Billie eilish He is becoming honest about internet trolls.
The 18-year-old singer and her brother, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, opened on the subject during a new interview with BBC breakfast.
When Louise Minchin He asked the five-time Grammy winner if he still read everything posted on Instagram, the star of the "bad boy,quot; revealed that "he had stopped two days ago."
"I stopped reading the comments completely," Eilish said, and then explained that "I was ruining my life."
Then he reflected on the hatred he received from his followers.
"It's strange," Eilish continued. "Like, the more great the things you do, the more people hate you. It's crazy."
When asked about a possible solution, Eilish said he didn't have an answer.
"I don't know, friend. It's crazy." "Canceling the culture is crazy. I mean, that is not what has been happening. It has simply been, simply, the Internet is a lot of trolls, you know? And the problem is that it is a lot of fun. I think that it's the problem, that's why nobody stops because it's fun. "
O & # 39; Connell also said that "it is a lack of responsibility."
"I think that even if it's your own face and your profile picture and it's your own name, still, everyone is much braver behind the screen of a cell phone than it would be if they walked down the street, you know ? " he said. "It's a little crazy, even when you interact with people."
In addition, Eilish said people are willing to say "anything for a joke,quot; and "make someone laugh."
"I experienced that again, you know, as I grew up, I would say things that I thought people would laugh at and then I realized that it was not good to say that," he said.
O & # 39; Connell also suggested that some may feel that they "have no public voice,quot; and that it may seem "so immeasurable on the scale of equality whose voice is stronger."
"You feel that your voice is very calm, although on platforms like Twitter and Instagram you can reach them directly," he said. "So I think you could see someone who is like a famous celebrity and you might think: & # 39; Sticks and stones, nothing I can say will really be, you know, powerful for them & # 39;". But everything is. Everything is very same online. "
Eilish said it is "much worse than it has been now."
"It's crazy that I've even been reading comments up to this point. I should have stopped a long time ago," he said. "It's just that the problem is that I always wanted to keep in touch with the fans and keep talking to them and, as if people had ruined that."
He also agreed that this "ruined it for them," which "stinks." Still, she tries to get involved in other ways.
"I still try to like them, you know, like fan posts or whatever and especially, like, you know, if I see fans anywhere, like, I just want to talk to them and, like, you know, be close of them because we are people, "he said. "As if they were me … they are like the others. As if they were my friends. But yes, the Internet is ruining my life. Then, I disconnected."
