Billie Eilish is honest about how the Internet is ruining her life

Billie eilish He is becoming honest about internet trolls.

%MINIFYHTMLac3d8e6e2ae6ad9660f1b840b72a2b2b11% %MINIFYHTMLac3d8e6e2ae6ad9660f1b840b72a2b2b12%

The 18-year-old singer and her brother, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, opened on the subject during a new interview with BBC breakfast.

When Louise Minchin He asked the five-time Grammy winner if he still read everything posted on Instagram, the star of the "bad boy,quot; revealed that "he had stopped two days ago."

"I stopped reading the comments completely," Eilish said, and then explained that "I was ruining my life."

Then he reflected on the hatred he received from his followers.

"It's strange," Eilish continued. "Like, the more great the things you do, the more people hate you. It's crazy."

When asked about a possible solution, Eilish said he didn't have an answer.

"I don't know, friend. It's crazy." "Canceling the culture is crazy. I mean, that is not what has been happening. It has simply been, simply, the Internet is a lot of trolls, you know? And the problem is that it is a lot of fun. I think that it's the problem, that's why nobody stops because it's fun. "