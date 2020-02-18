Billie Eilish and Finneas read the script "There is no time to die" before creating the theme song

%MINIFYHTML77dbf7b0f69a31529ff294e49c25613611% %MINIFYHTML77dbf7b0f69a31529ff294e49c25613612%

During an interview for & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, composer Hans Zimmer reveals that the creator of hits & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; and his brother producer have also seen the next James Bond movie.

Composer and producer FINNES He took a look at the new script of the Bond movie after signing up to create the tune of the movie theme with his sister, Billie eilish.

The success creator had always dreamed of composing a 007 theme and when he received the call, he wanted to make sure that his effort was a success among the film's producers.

"We didn't want to go blind, so we asked if we could have any of the script and they gave us a scene from the script to read and that informed all the letters," says FINNEAS "Good morning america".

The film's score composer Hans Zimmer He also insisted that Billie and FINNEAS watched the movie: "They were there and we were here (in London) and they hadn't seen the movie, so I told them: & # 39; Would you mind jumping on a plane and sitting in a little sweaty ? cutting room in the middle of the night, completely jetlagged, and watch this movie. "

FINNEAS is delighted with the final result "No time to die"About what Zimmer and the director of Bond, Cary Joji Fukunaga, are excited, and admits that the new Bond movie title was a great help." We knew we wanted the song to have the same title as the movie, so we were lucky with the title, "he explains." It wasn't called Quantum of Solace! It's a wonderful movie title, a wonderful movie, but a difficult song title to write. "