Bill Gates buys Porsche EV, Elon Musk calls him & # 39; disappointing & # 39; – Last News

%MINIFYHTML07d3ef8965154eb2b07be0516d95f71b11% %MINIFYHTML07d3ef8965154eb2b07be0516d95f71b12%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after the world's second richest man said he had bought his first EV: Porsche Taycan.

Gates told a leading YouTube technology critic, Marques Brownlee, in an interview that he bought his first EV Porsche Taycan, and described the vehicle as "very, very good."

"My conversations with Gates have been disappointing (to be honest)," Musk tweeted to a user.

%MINIFYHTML07d3ef8965154eb2b07be0516d95f71b13% %MINIFYHTML07d3ef8965154eb2b07be0516d95f71b14%

The initial Porsche Taycan Turbo S EV model starts at $ 185,000, while the entry-level Tesla Model 3 starts at $ 35,000.

%MINIFYHTML07d3ef8965154eb2b07be0516d95f71b15% %MINIFYHTML07d3ef8965154eb2b07be0516d95f71b16%

In the interview, Brownlee asked Gates about his thoughts on Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle market.

Gates acknowledged that Tesla is the cream of the crop when it comes to electric cars, adding that many manufacturers are moving to produce electric vehicles because Tesla's appeal has increased in recent years.

"Tesla, if you had to name a company, that will help drive that, it's them," Gates said.

Musk has been tweeting his thoughts on technological honors.

He recently questioned the understanding of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and called Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, an "impersonator."

Gates recently commissioned a $ 644 million hydrogen-powered superyacht. Plans to buy the superyacht were announced at the Monaco Yacht Show in December last year.

