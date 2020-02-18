Bif Aur Babli 2 from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji heads to Abu Dhabi

While Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been on track with its filming schedules in Mumbai, we now hear that the cast and crew have headed to Abu Dhabi to shoot the climax of the film. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

According to a report in a newspaper, director Varun Sharma has confirmed that the main duo of the sequel goes to Abu Dhabi for a 10-day climax session. Interestingly, the debuting director was excited to fire the polished climax in the context of Abu Dhabi's landscapes.



Varun said: “We are filming a sequence of highlights in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days filming the sequence. Since Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set today, we were clear that the disadvantages should be designed for today's audience. They will expect something new and elegant. The Abu Dhabi scam will stand out in that regard. "

The report also indicated that Siddhant and Sharvari will join Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, who are also key characters in the film, on the calendar. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is expected to arrive on the screens in 2020. The previous Bunty Aur Babli introduced Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.