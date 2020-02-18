Ben Affleck talks about Jennifer Garner, Sobriety and That Back Tattoo

According to Ben Affleck, Honesty is the best policy.

It is no secret that the Hollywood actor has had a good number of headlines in recent years. From his public divorce with Jennifer Garner To fight against sobriety, the star of list A has had ups and downs for millions of people to judge and comment.

But as the actor prepares for a full year that includes the March 6 release of The way backBen is addressing some of the most important stories surrounding his life, including his battle against alcoholism.

In fact, Ben plays a high school basketball coach in his next movie that fights with drinking. His character's choices finally ruin his marriage and force him to land in rehab.

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time they try to make it go away. You are trying to make yourself feel better eating or drinking, having sex, playing or buying or whatever. But that ends making your life worse, "Ben explained to New York Times. "Then you do more to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain begins. It becomes a vicious circle that you can't break. At least that's what happened to me."