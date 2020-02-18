Ben Affleck talks about Jennifer Garner, Sobriety and That Back Tattoo

According to Ben Affleck, Honesty is the best policy.
It is no secret that the Hollywood actor has had a good number of headlines in recent years. From his public divorce with Jennifer Garner To fight against sobriety, the star of list A has had ups and downs for millions of people to judge and comment.
But as the actor prepares for a full year that includes the March 6 release of The way backBen is addressing some of the most important stories surrounding his life, including his battle against alcoholism.
In fact, Ben plays a high school basketball coach in his next movie that fights with drinking. His character's choices finally ruin his marriage and force him to land in rehab.
"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time they try to make it go away. You are trying to make yourself feel better eating or drinking, having sex, playing or buying or whatever. But that ends making your life worse, "Ben explained to New York Times. "Then you do more to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain begins. It becomes a vicious circle that you can't break. At least that's what happened to me."
Ben continued: "I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015 and 2016. My alcohol consumption, of course, created more marital problems. ".
About her divorce from Jennifer Garner:
In 2018, Ben and Jennifer's marriage came to an end after a long separation. While former friends remain parents of their three children successfully, the actor could not help but reflect on the changes in the relationship. "The greatest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It is just a toxic and horrible feeling of low self-esteem and self-deprecation. It is not particularly healthy for me. I am obsessed with failures. , relapses, and hit me, "he shared. "I certainly made mistakes. I certainly did things that I regret. But you have to get up, learn from it, learn a little more, try to move on."
On his struggles with sobriety:
In October 2019, the Oscar winner expressed concern about his sobriety when TMZ posted a video of him in a Halloween costume bumping into a car. The moment is something Ben is not proud of. "The relapse is embarrassing, obviously. I wish it didn't happen," he told the Times. "I really wish my children didn't see it on the Internet. Jen and I did everything we could to address it and be honest."
At Harvey Weinstein's trial:
As a jury deliberates in Harvey weinsteinAt the trial, Ben shared a brief comment about the Hollywood producer who has found himself in legal trouble. "I don't know if I have something to add or really say that has not been said and better by people who have been personal victims or who have survived what they did," Ben shared. Earlier, the actor announced that he would donate all future residual payments of Weinstein's films to charities against sexual assault. Harvey has denied all charges and accusations of non-consensual sex.
In his unforgettable back tattoo:
Is it real or is it fake? That was the debate among pop culture fans who saw the tattoo on the actor's back. While Ben originally said Extra It was "fake for a movie,quot;, it turned out to be authentic. "It bothered me that someone took a picture of me spying on me. It felt invasive. But you're right. I could have said," That's none of your business. "I guess I liked playing with Extra"he shared." Is your tattoo real or not real? Of course it is real! No, I put a fake tattoo on my back and then hid it. "
In his Hollywood support system:
During his interview with the New York TimesBen cited Bradley Cooper Y Robert Downey Jr. as "guys who have supported me a lot and with whom I have a great sense of gratitude."
About your family history with alcohol abuse:
When looking at his extended family, Ben is the first to admit that he is not the first to struggle with alcohol. "My father really didn't get sober until I was 19. The older I got, the more I recognize that my father did the best he could. There is a lot of alcoholism and mental illness in my family. The legacy of that is quite powerful and sometimes hard to shake, "he confessed. "It took me a long time, fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, to admit to myself that I am an alcoholic. The next drink will not be different."
