Ben Affleck confesses he regrets Jennifer Garner's divorce

The two-time Academy Award winner admits in a new interview that his divorce from the actress & # 39; 13 Going on 30 & # 39; is the & # 39; biggest regret of my life & # 39; and reveals that his problem with drinking is the cause of his marital problems.

Ben Affleck it has become real about what you really feel about the end of your marriage with Jennifer Garner After a long separation. Years after his public separation, the two-time Academy Award winner honestly admitted in a new interview that he regretted having divorced "Mint"Actress.

Talking to The New York Times, the "Batman v Superman: the dawn of justice"The actor called his divorce" the greatest regret of my life. "He made his statement saying:" Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just a toxic and horrible feeling of low self-esteem and self-disdain. "

Despite his regret, the "Gone Baby Gone"The director / writer was determined to focus on the positive." It is not particularly healthy for me to become obsessed with failures, relapses, and defeat me, "he said." I certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you have to get up, learn from him, learn a little more, try to move forward. "

On the causes of his marriage problems, the 47-year-old Hollywood star took care of his drinking problems. "I drank relatively normal for a long time," he confessed. "What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015 and 2016. My alcohol consumption, of course, created more marital problems."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time they try to make it go away," he explained. "You're trying to make yourself feel better eating or drinking, having sex, playing or shopping, or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain begins. It becomes a circle vicious that you can't break. That's at least what happened to me. "

Affleck and Garner, who worked together in 2001 "Pearl harbor"and of 2003"Reckless", they married in 2005. They share three children together, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7. They separated in 2015, before filing for divorce in 2017 and having it finalized in October 2018.