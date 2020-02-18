Bella Thorne view in public dressed as a nun

Bella Thorne's list of movie roles continues to expand. Page Six recently reported that the 22-year-old actress was seen in public filming a scene for a new movie. The star was seen dressed as a nun in Los Angeles this Monday.

A representative of the actress told the store that Bella was dressed as a nun for a new role in the film, as images of the artist appeared wearing a nun's outfit while also wearing a pair of Converse shoes. So far, details about his new role have not been disclosed.

Other new photos of the actress show her carrying a bucket and ringing a bell, in addition to another photo in which attendees carry an umbrella to protect it from the sun's ultraviolet rays. Bella fans know she had a very busy last year, even in October 2019, when she accepted the Pornhub Vision Award for her movie, Her and him.

Despite her busy schedule, Bella has still managed to find time to have fun, even when she had a great time with her new boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, for Valentine's Day. Charisse Van Horn reported on February 14 that his man gave him a series of Valentine's gifts.

In the video, Bella, who wore a red satin bandage, lifted the cover over her eyes to see that her room was covered with all kinds of decorations for Valentine's Day, including pink hearts and red roses. Bella also wore a $ 450 dress from Lirika Matoshi.

In another social media clip, Mascolo offered a bunch of roses to Bella and the actress admitted that she couldn't even count them all because there were many. Benjamin joked in the video that he killed all the flowers just for her, but that he would compensate by planting trees.

Ad

Before Bella Thorne dated Benjamin, she was also in a heated affair with the rapper, Mod Sun. Also, it was rumored that she, Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun were in a relationship at the same time.



Post views:

0 0