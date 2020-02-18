Ayesha Curry applauds Troll who called her a farm animal

When it comes to closing trolls, Ayesha Curry He is the best of all time.
Currently on a well-deserved vacation in Cabo San Lucas with a husband Stephen CurryThe author of the cookbook has been giving fans a serious envy of travel with her relaxing photos by the pool. (Meanwhile, the NBA superstar shared some very sexy snapshots of his wife astride him: "Holiday vibes with my one and only,quot;). And while almost everyone intervened with love for the couple and their swimsuit snapshots—Gabrielle Union, Olivia Munn Y Jeannie Mai among others: the claws came to light for some Internet thugs, clearly raised in a barn. As one user commented, "Steph married a real farm animal."
Of course, without fear of a small bark, Ayesha rushed to shoot the troll. "Yes," she replied, "a GOAT I know."
In fact, the mother of three children has solidified her status as a queen of applause.
Last May, during an intimate conversation about Jada Pinkett Smith& # 39; s Red Table Talk, the 30-year-old woman generated controversy by admitting that "women will always be on the prowl,quot; around her husband.
By taking Instagram to defend himself shortly after, Ayesha shared a moment of her throwing a pair of Spanx. "I have never been someone who cages my feelings and emotions to any capacity," he wrote. "I am human. It gives me pure joy to say what I think, to be vulnerable sometimes and to know myself inside and out. Seeing that it is the month of mental health awareness, I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to say their truth regardless of perception, fit into a mold or offend someone, because it is YOUR truth. And it's fine. "
"If what I am not afraid to say out loud about being a mother of 3 years and 30 years helps another woman like me feel that they are not alone and are not the only ones with insecurity (because we ALL have them, do not play) so that makes all this fuss worthwhile, "he continued. "If you have the opportunity to see the real RTT and not the headlines and rumors, please. "
Only a few weeks later, after sharing a sweet family photo on social networks, a user asked if she was pregnant with the baby. 4. "Absolutely not LOL," she replied. "My 30-pound son is breaking my back in every picture." Which, of course, beckoned the trolls. "If that child weighs 30 pounds, he has some serious health problems," said one user. But the chef quickly replied: "Excuse me? No. Just not."
In fact, even son Canon Curry He has no time for anyone to question his family. In an adorable video posted on Mom's Instagram, you can see the 19-month-old girl shouting "goodbye,quot; when asked "what do we say to those who hate?"
A message we can all support.
