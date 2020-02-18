Ayesha Curry applauds Troll who called her a farm animal

When it comes to closing trolls, Ayesha Curry He is the best of all time.

%MINIFYHTML0147640cdb4218325d214bd0754392a111% %MINIFYHTML0147640cdb4218325d214bd0754392a112%

Currently on a well-deserved vacation in Cabo San Lucas with a husband Stephen CurryThe author of the cookbook has been giving fans a serious envy of travel with her relaxing photos by the pool. (Meanwhile, the NBA superstar shared some very sexy snapshots of his wife astride him: "Holiday vibes with my one and only,quot;). And while almost everyone intervened with love for the couple and their swimsuit snapshots—Gabrielle Union, Olivia Munn Y Jeannie Mai among others: the claws came to light for some Internet thugs, clearly raised in a barn. As one user commented, "Steph married a real farm animal."

Of course, without fear of a small bark, Ayesha rushed to shoot the troll. "Yes," she replied, "a GOAT I know."

In fact, the mother of three children has solidified her status as a queen of applause.